Titusville Herald
Work starts on demolition of South Perry Street Bridge
The residents of Titusville have waited a long time for the S. Perry Street Bridge to be demolished. After years of waiting, preparation work for the demolition of the bridge started on Monday. According to Charlie Clark, project manager for Francis J. Palo Inc., the company which was awarded the...
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
erienewsnow.com
Slides at Frontier Park Closed Due to Safety Concerns
The giant slides at Frontier Park have been shutdown because people say they are getting hurt on them. The City of Erie closed the slides late last week after receiving three reports of riders who say they got hurt and are considering suing. Now, the city's insurance company and a...
Titusville Herald
City to propose solution, contract, to remedy current trash emergency
For the past week, the City of Titusville has been in a bind when it comes to trash collection. With no refuse contractor, city employees and the public works department have been picking up the slack, and lots of garbage, to avoid a public health crisis. City Manager Neil Fratus...
explore venango
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Looks Forward to Tall Ships Crowds, Economic Benefits of Festival
For the second week in a row, the City of Erie is bracing for large crowds in downtown Erie as the Tall Ships Festival sails into town. Mayor Joe Schember said his administration has been preparing for Tall Ships for months. The city has been working with Erie Police to...
erienewsnow.com
Coast Guard, Police to Ensure Safe Tall Ships Weekend
The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with City of Erie and Pennsylvania State Police to ensure a safe weekend at Tall Ships Erie. The Coast Guard will enforce a 100-yard safety zone around the tall ships while they are on the water and a 20-yard zone while the boats are docked.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate after Fired Bullet Misses Horse Barn in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a fired bullet missed a horse barn in Crawford County. It happened sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 27000 block of Deeter Rd. in Wayne Township. The victim discovered the bullet hit her garage near the horse barn, according...
Vehicle restriction posted for Harborcreek bridge
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township. After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933. The bridge is […]
erienewsnow.com
EMTA Bus Route Changes to Take Effect Starting Saturday
Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is making bus route adjustments, which will go into effect Saturday. Route 33 - Presque Isle Express - Seasonal service to end. University services routes 17, 18, 19 and PennWest Edinboro Express to return when fall semester classes begin at each university. Riders can go...
erienewsnow.com
Pair Arrested for Union Township Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a pair from Erie for burglary. It happened at an address on Clemens Rd. in Union Township, Erie County, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper was on patrol in the area when he noticed unusual activity at the residence, according to State Police. A 59-year-old man...
How to get your PA license plates replaced
It's from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the AAA office on East State Street.
erienewsnow.com
Man Rescued after Vehicle Goes off Road, into Ravine in Greene Township
An Erie man had to be rescued after his vehicle went off the road and down into a ravine Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Robison Rd. west of Old Waterford Rd. in Greene Township around 1:47 p.m. The driver - a 77-year-old man - was heading...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
erienewsnow.com
Bemus Point Resident Accused Of Sending Obscene Images To A Minor
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Bemus Point resident is accused of sending obscene images to a minor on social media. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced results of a month’s long investigation into the matter on Wednesday. Between July and August, it is alleged that...
Erie hiking trail designated as 2022 Great Greenway Trail
It’s the first time that an Erie hiking spot will be designated as a 2022 Great Greenway Trail. The Four Mile Creek Trail at the Wintergreen Gorge will receive the honor. Each year the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association chooses great places in a variety of categories. The Great Greenway Trail is one […]
erienewsnow.com
Two Tall Ships Already in Port - Parade of Sail on Thursday
Two of the ships visiting for the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival arrived in port on Wednesday. The Appledore IV and the Pride of Baltimore II docked at Dobbins Landing along with the Lettie G. Howard for a VIP welcome party, sunset sails and a charter trip all in advance of the festival.
Customers say they got bad gasoline at NE Ohio gas station: I-Team
Several people have contacted and filed reports with the North Kingsville Police Department stating they bought “bad gasoline” at the Village Food Mart.
Erie County Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 cases
The Erie County Department of Health has provided the latest public health update concerning COVID-19. From Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, there were 437 cases reported with an average of 62.4 cases. The new case numbers only reflect the reported cases and are not a definite indicator or actual number of cases in Erie County. […]
