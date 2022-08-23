ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, PA

Titusville Herald

Work starts on demolition of South Perry Street Bridge

The residents of Titusville have waited a long time for the S. Perry Street Bridge to be demolished. After years of waiting, preparation work for the demolition of the bridge started on Monday. According to Charlie Clark, project manager for Francis J. Palo Inc., the company which was awarded the...
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure

The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Slides at Frontier Park Closed Due to Safety Concerns

The giant slides at Frontier Park have been shutdown because people say they are getting hurt on them. The City of Erie closed the slides late last week after receiving three reports of riders who say they got hurt and are considering suing. Now, the city's insurance company and a...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
CLINTONVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Coast Guard, Police to Ensure Safe Tall Ships Weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with City of Erie and Pennsylvania State Police to ensure a safe weekend at Tall Ships Erie. The Coast Guard will enforce a 100-yard safety zone around the tall ships while they are on the water and a 20-yard zone while the boats are docked.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vehicle restriction posted for Harborcreek bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township. After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933. The bridge is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

EMTA Bus Route Changes to Take Effect Starting Saturday

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is making bus route adjustments, which will go into effect Saturday. Route 33 - Presque Isle Express - Seasonal service to end. University services routes 17, 18, 19 and PennWest Edinboro Express to return when fall semester classes begin at each university. Riders can go...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pair Arrested for Union Township Burglary

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a pair from Erie for burglary. It happened at an address on Clemens Rd. in Union Township, Erie County, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper was on patrol in the area when he noticed unusual activity at the residence, according to State Police. A 59-year-old man...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Rescued after Vehicle Goes off Road, into Ravine in Greene Township

An Erie man had to be rescued after his vehicle went off the road and down into a ravine Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Robison Rd. west of Old Waterford Rd. in Greene Township around 1:47 p.m. The driver - a 77-year-old man - was heading...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
WATERFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bemus Point Resident Accused Of Sending Obscene Images To A Minor

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Bemus Point resident is accused of sending obscene images to a minor on social media. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced results of a month’s long investigation into the matter on Wednesday. Between July and August, it is alleged that...
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Erie hiking trail designated as 2022 Great Greenway Trail

It’s the first time that an Erie hiking spot will be designated as a 2022 Great Greenway Trail. The Four Mile Creek Trail at the Wintergreen Gorge will receive the honor. Each year the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association chooses great places in a variety of categories. The Great Greenway Trail is one […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Two Tall Ships Already in Port - Parade of Sail on Thursday

Two of the ships visiting for the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival arrived in port on Wednesday. The Appledore IV and the Pride of Baltimore II docked at Dobbins Landing along with the Lettie G. Howard for a VIP welcome party, sunset sails and a charter trip all in advance of the festival.
ERIE, PA

