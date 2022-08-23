If you've traveled this summer, you may already know that the summer 2022 travel season has been described as a downright nightmare due to an increase in delayed and lost luggage caused by airport staffing shortages. The easiest way to avoid having your luggage lost: Don't check a bag. That, of course, requires your carry-on packing skills to be on point to ensure you can fit all your travel essentials in one bag. Most importantly, though, you must also be informed about what you can and can't pack in your carry-on. To help with this, we turned to Cheryl Nelson, a TV host, certified broadcast meteorologist, and travel preparedness expert.

TRAVEL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO