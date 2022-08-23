Read full article on original website
Do You Know When It’s Legal To Pass A School Bus in Iowa?
As school starts across the Hawkeye state this week, the Iowa State Patrol has a very important reminder for drivers: STOP for the school bus. According to KCRG (via KCCI), seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson died in 2011 after being struck by a pickup while trying to board a school bus. This led to the creation of Kadyn's Law in Iowa. Kadyn's Law was unanimously passed in 2012 and lays out the succession of fines and punishments for Iowans failing to stop for a bus with its stop sign arm out.
[WATCH] I Broke The Number One Rule While Driving A Tractor
Ok, we are in Iowa, so it’s common to see a tractor driving down the street or in a field, but what about down a lake?. If you grew up driving tractors, you know better than to drive a tractor into a large body of water, but there are two tractors in the world that break the water rule. One in Europe, the other right here in Iowa.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
Man Reels in 90 Million Year Old Fossil on Iowa-Nebraska Border
For some fishermen (like me), it's amazing when you just reel in a live fish. I enjoy the sport -- if you can call it that -- pretty much only when I actually catch something. Other than that, I can't agree with the sentiment that "a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work."
An Iowa Lake has 10 Times Over The Acceptable Level of E.coli
Much like several of our previous stories (black widows, pythons, brain-eating amoeba, etc), this one grosses me out and gives me the heebie-jeebies. Any reference to the bacterium E.coli, and I'll have some shivers down my spine. Ew. If you were to jump into one Iowa lake, it'd do a...
Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved
A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket
Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
We’ve Found the State of Iowa’s Hilarious New National Anthem
Just a few weeks ago, a video from the social media account Recess Therapy took the internet by storm. The video shows host Julian Shapiro-Barnum doing an interview with a unnamed boy eating an ear of corn. He is so passionate about the corn that he has earned a new nickname: CORN BOY! If you haven't seen it yet, here it is:
Couple Gets Engaged Next to Butter Cow at Iowa State Fair [VIDEO]
I think it's safe to say most women fantasize about the day they get engaged. Having been in a few serious relationships myself, I've thought about how I would do it too, had it come to fruition. Usually, when I've sat down and thought deeply about such an event, it...
Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?
Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]
The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
Iowa State Fair Has One of Most Well-Attended Years Ever
This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
Cedar Rapids Native Cast On Cult Favorite New Show
One of the greatest talents to come out of Iowa is joining one of the hottest shows of the past year. Late last year, a show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The Showtime Network show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?
There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
10 Iowa School Districts Will Now Have Therapeutic Classrooms
Funding for therapeutic classrooms has been granted to the state of Iowa. This state funding will go towards 10 Iowa school districts and will be put into place during the fall of the 2022-2023 school year, according to KCRG. On the first day of school for a lot of students...
Multi-Million Dollar Barn Project Planned At The Iowa State Fair
Each year hundreds of thousands of people attend the Iowa State Fair wondering up and down the busy roads and venturing through the livestock barns. These livestock barns showcase all the hard work and dedication that 4-H and FFA youth put into their animals all year. The barns are a symbol of Iowa’s agricultural heritage.
Where Does Iowa Rank On Student Loan Debt?
Student debt has been a hot topic in the news as of late. Americans across the country are waiting to see whether president Biden will go through with paying off up to $10,000 of student debt per borrower. Whether you're for or against that isn't the point of this article but I was curious where Iowa as a state ranked in student loan debt. It turns out, not too great.
Iowans May Get to See Luka Garza Play in the Hawkeye State Again
After winning the Naismith Award for the National Player of the Year in 2020-2021, you'd think Luka Garza wouldn't have any trouble finding a spot for himself in the NBA. As he and some fans have found out through his brief time in the pros so far, it hasn't been that easy. Playing high-level college ball doesn't always translate to a smooth NBA career.
