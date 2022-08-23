ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Do You Know When It’s Legal To Pass A School Bus in Iowa?

As school starts across the Hawkeye state this week, the Iowa State Patrol has a very important reminder for drivers: STOP for the school bus. According to KCRG (via KCCI), seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson died in 2011 after being struck by a pickup while trying to board a school bus. This led to the creation of Kadyn's Law in Iowa. Kadyn's Law was unanimously passed in 2012 and lays out the succession of fines and punishments for Iowans failing to stop for a bus with its stop sign arm out.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

[WATCH] I Broke The Number One Rule While Driving A Tractor

Ok, we are in Iowa, so it’s common to see a tractor driving down the street or in a field, but what about down a lake?. If you grew up driving tractors, you know better than to drive a tractor into a large body of water, but there are two tractors in the world that break the water rule. One in Europe, the other right here in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
104.5 KDAT

Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved

A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
104.5 KDAT

$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket

Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

We’ve Found the State of Iowa’s Hilarious New National Anthem

Just a few weeks ago, a video from the social media account Recess Therapy took the internet by storm. The video shows host Julian Shapiro-Barnum doing an interview with a unnamed boy eating an ear of corn. He is so passionate about the corn that he has earned a new nickname: CORN BOY! If you haven't seen it yet, here it is:
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?

Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]

The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Has One of Most Well-Attended Years Ever

This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Native Cast On Cult Favorite New Show

One of the greatest talents to come out of Iowa is joining one of the hottest shows of the past year. Late last year, a show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The Showtime Network show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?

There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
104.5 KDAT

Multi-Million Dollar Barn Project Planned At The Iowa State Fair

Each year hundreds of thousands of people attend the Iowa State Fair wondering up and down the busy roads and venturing through the livestock barns. These livestock barns showcase all the hard work and dedication that 4-H and FFA youth put into their animals all year. The barns are a symbol of Iowa’s agricultural heritage.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Where Does Iowa Rank On Student Loan Debt?

Student debt has been a hot topic in the news as of late. Americans across the country are waiting to see whether president Biden will go through with paying off up to $10,000 of student debt per borrower. Whether you're for or against that isn't the point of this article but I was curious where Iowa as a state ranked in student loan debt. It turns out, not too great.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowans May Get to See Luka Garza Play in the Hawkeye State Again

After winning the Naismith Award for the National Player of the Year in 2020-2021, you'd think Luka Garza wouldn't have any trouble finding a spot for himself in the NBA. As he and some fans have found out through his brief time in the pros so far, it hasn't been that easy. Playing high-level college ball doesn't always translate to a smooth NBA career.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy