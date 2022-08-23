Read full article on original website
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut
OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
Can Utah commit to reducing homelessness before hosting another Olympics?
MILLCREEK — Religious leaders, advocates and elected officials asked what it would take to reduce homelessness in Salt Lake County as the state prepares to potentially host another Olympic Games. The question and many attempts to answer it was posed during a Poverty Summit held by Crossroads Urban Center...
University of Utah student arrested in campus bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student was arrested Friday and accused of making a bomb threat directed at the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building. The 19-year-old was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of making a terroristic threat and having a fake ID.
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 "Allyship and Activism Resource Guide" pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students in need...
I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill
FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game
AMERICAN FORK — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School's football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
1 dead, 4 injured in Clearfield rollover
CLEARFIELD — One man died and four people were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday, police say. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route 193 about 5:30 p.m. A Honda Odyssey traveling east collided with a Jeep Gladiator, causing the Jeep to roll, according to a statement from Clearfield police.
1 taken to hospital, 2 more injured due to turbulence on flight to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken to a hospital and two others were evaluated for injuries sustained due to turbulence on a flight to Salt Lake City on Friday afternoon. Delta Flight 394 from Orlando to Salt Lake City was carrying 143 passengers and six crew members when the Airbus A321 experienced mild turbulence, Delta spokesman Anthony Black said.
Man hospitalized after being shot in Salt Lake drive-by shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year-old man was injured but is expected to survive after being shot in a drive-by shooting, police said. The shooting was reported at 12:53 a.m. Saturday near 700 North and 900 West. The man was taken to the hospital and though his condition deteriorated...
Basketball game argument leads to stabbing at West Jordan gym, police say
WEST JORDAN — A Utah man was arrested Friday after police say he got into an argument while playing basketball and ended up stabbing two people, including one who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Kirby Zou, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two...
A 'dream come true': Salt Lake City's long-waited park ranger program comes to life
SALT LAKE CITY — With his initial park ranger training winding down, Erik O'Brien says he's been able to familiarize himself with his new office along the Jordan River Parkway Trail. He lights up thinking about watching a great blue heron soaring over the river and also explaining its...
Gunman threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and wife after campaign event, charges say
HIGHLAND — A driver allegedly threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun as they drove home from a campaign event in southern Utah in April. Jack Aaron Whelchel, formerly of Highland, attempted to force the McMullins off the road, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a filing in 4th District Court in American Fork. The incident happened in Highland.
Police videos show man struggling with arresting officers before he died
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who died after being placed into police custody repeatedly struggled with officers and even attempted to grab an officer's gun, according to newly-released police body camera videos. Salt Lake police released those videos Friday from nine officers who responded to the incident on...
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
Family, friends mourn Layton man killed in off-road race
KNOLLS, Tooele County — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover's family.
Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help
PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs
The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a match at BYU said Sunday that officials onsite didn't react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior during play. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the game, Rachel Richardson said in a...
Duke volleyball player recalls racial slurs at BYU: 'We are proud to stand up against racism'
PROVO — A day after BYU banned a fan who they say used a racial slur during the Cougars' women's volleyball match against Duke, the player who was the target of the attack shared her encounter in the Smith Fieldhouse that BYU officials called "unacceptable." Rachel Richardson, a sophomore...
