Alpine, UT

ksl.com

'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut

OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

University of Utah student arrested in campus bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student was arrested Friday and accused of making a bomb threat directed at the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building. The 19-year-old was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of making a terroristic threat and having a fake ID.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 "Allyship and Activism Resource Guide" pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students in need...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill

FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash

NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game

AMERICAN FORK — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School's football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ksl.com

1 dead, 4 injured in Clearfield rollover

CLEARFIELD — One man died and four people were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday, police say. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route 193 about 5:30 p.m. A Honda Odyssey traveling east collided with a Jeep Gladiator, causing the Jeep to roll, according to a statement from Clearfield police.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Gunman threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and wife after campaign event, charges say

HIGHLAND — A driver allegedly threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun as they drove home from a campaign event in southern Utah in April. Jack Aaron Whelchel, formerly of Highland, attempted to force the McMullins off the road, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a filing in 4th District Court in American Fork. The incident happened in Highland.
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Family, friends mourn Layton man killed in off-road race

KNOLLS, Tooele County — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover's family.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help

PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs

The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a match at BYU said Sunday that officials onsite didn't react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior during play. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the game, Rachel Richardson said in a...
PROVO, UT

