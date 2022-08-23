Read full article on original website
Jeremy Fortner
Mr. Jeremy Fortner, age 32 was called home on August 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas, from the time he was born Jeremy was loved, cherished by so many and his smile would light up a room and his laughter was contagious to just to be around him was a pure joy. His most cherished accomplishment was becoming a dad and being respected by all. He will be forever missed.
Johnny Carroll Martin
Johnny Carroll Martin, age 63 of Pearcy, AR, formerly of Hope, Arkansas, died in a tragic tractor accident on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Johnny was born on October 7, 1958 in Hope, Arkansas to Roy James Martin and Orene Audie McDowell Martin of the Spring Hill community. He was enjoying...
Jerals Tyson
Mr. Jerald (“Jake”) Tyson, age 78 of Hope, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Friday August 26, 2022, in Hope. Jake was born May 24, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas to James Eual and Agnes Scott Tyson. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a Mason. Jake loved to spend his free time hunting, fishing and being with family. He especially loved being Pepaw to his granddaughters, taking them for snow cones, doughnuts, and bike rides. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James E. (“Jamie”) Tyson and sister, Virginia Brunson.
NCRU fundraiser Sept. 10
The Nevada County Fire & Rescue will be hosting their annual fall fundraiser on Saturday September 10th at 2:00PM. They will be having smoked chicken plates for $8/ plate. There will be several competitions with prizes for first place as well as fun and games for the kids. Money from this event will go toward funding the department for equipment and upkeep.
