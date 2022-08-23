ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckersspine.com

Cervical disc replacement outcomes in patients with neck pain greater than arm pain: Study

A study published in The Spine Journal concluded that patient improvement in neck pain was greater than improvement in arm pain following cervical disc replacements. The study was authored by 11 medical professionals, and studied 125 patients who had undergone a one or two level cervical disc replacement and had a follow up six months after the procedure.
