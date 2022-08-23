A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after the shooting on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into the terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, Merseyside Police said.Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while her nine-year-old daughter stood behind her.The man who had entered their home suffered gunshot wounds...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO