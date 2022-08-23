ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows

A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
48-Year-Old UK Woman ‘Fighting For Life’ After Being Struck By Lightning In Croatia

A 48-year-old British tourist has been left “fighting for her life” after she was struck by lightning on a beach in Split, Croatia. According to the MailOnline, the woman, who has been named only as Danielle, had been sunbathing with her 19-year-old daughter on Kašjuni Beach on Saturday (August 21) before the sudden storm rolled in. As per reports, her head was struck by a 300-million-volt lightning bolt, which was said to have been conducted through a necklace she was wearing.
Nine-year-old girl shot dead as mother tried to stop gunman entering home

A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after the shooting on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into the terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, Merseyside Police said.Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while her nine-year-old daughter stood behind her.The man who had entered their home suffered gunshot wounds...
150 Cops Were on a Cartel Payroll in One of Mexico’s Most Violent States

A secret, elite Mexican task force discovered more than 150 corrupt police officers working under two payrolls: the government’s and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel’s. The task force in the Mexican central state of Guanajuato was staffed by former Mexican federal police officers trained in the U.S., Colombia, and México to tackle crimes such as cyber-terrorism, drug trafficking, and counterintelligence, according to the Guanajuato authorities.
Togo Achieves 'Major Feat' Of Eradicating Four Neglected Tropical Diseases

WHO hails west African country as first in world to stamp out Guinea worm, lymphatic filariasis, sleeping sickness and trachoma. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
A Man Was Arrested Hours After He Criticized the El Salvador Government on Twitter

A man sent a Tweet questioning why the family of El Salvador’s president needed a huge security detail at the beach. Hours later, he was tracked down and arrested. The fallout from the tweet has caused an outcry among human rights activists in El Salvador and led to renewed accusations that the authoritarian yet deeply popular President Nayib Bukele is escalating attacks against anyone who dares criticize him, from established reporters to social media users.
American Ship Lost In 1859 Likely Rediscovered On Argentinian Beach

The remains of a whaling ship called the Dolphin appear to have been found nearly 6,000 miles from home. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...

