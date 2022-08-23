Read full article on original website
Related
Teenage YouTuber was murdered after insulting cartel boss in viral video
A 17-year-old YouTuber was found dead with at least 15 bullet wounds after a video of him insulting a notorious cartel boss went viral. Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales, born in Mexican state of Sinaloa, began sharing videos online after he left school at 15 and started drinking heavily. He took...
People are gripped by disturbing interview with notorious serial killer on death row
Netflix series and chilling podcasts have done a great job of telling us the stories of serial killers, but an interview with one notorious murderer himself has true crime fans captivated. Richard Ramirez, otherwise known as The Night Stalker, was convicted in 1989 of killing 13 people in California between...
Brit, 34, fighting for life & left in coma after horror hotel balcony plunge while on holiday in Mexico
A BRIT has been left fighting for his life after plunging from a hotel balcony in Cancun, Mexico. The man- believed to be a 34-year-old tourist - is in a coma after suffering severe head injuries following the fall. Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports a man had...
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows
A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conductor forced to intervene as woman shamelessly files feet on train leaving dust everywhere
One of the biggest problems with public transport is... the public. They cannot be trusted. Case in point:. It's 9am on a packed train, people are writhing up against one another, sweaty backs, damp armpits and bad breath. It is quite simply a pretty grim experience all round. However, one...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Horror as at least 20 people burn to death after speeding bus rams into oil tanker ‘while racing two other coaches’
AT least 20 people have died after a speeding bus smashed into an oil tanker while allegedly racing two other coaches. The bus packed with passengers rammed into the back of the tanker on a motorway near the central city of Multan in Pakistan. Police official Imran Shaukat said: "Three...
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
48-Year-Old UK Woman ‘Fighting For Life’ After Being Struck By Lightning In Croatia
A 48-year-old British tourist has been left “fighting for her life” after she was struck by lightning on a beach in Split, Croatia. According to the MailOnline, the woman, who has been named only as Danielle, had been sunbathing with her 19-year-old daughter on Kašjuni Beach on Saturday (August 21) before the sudden storm rolled in. As per reports, her head was struck by a 300-million-volt lightning bolt, which was said to have been conducted through a necklace she was wearing.
Nine-year-old girl shot dead as mother tried to stop gunman entering home
A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after the shooting on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into the terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, Merseyside Police said.Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while her nine-year-old daughter stood behind her.The man who had entered their home suffered gunshot wounds...
150 Cops Were on a Cartel Payroll in One of Mexico’s Most Violent States
A secret, elite Mexican task force discovered more than 150 corrupt police officers working under two payrolls: the government’s and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel’s. The task force in the Mexican central state of Guanajuato was staffed by former Mexican federal police officers trained in the U.S., Colombia, and México to tackle crimes such as cyber-terrorism, drug trafficking, and counterintelligence, according to the Guanajuato authorities.
digg.com
Border Patrol Agents Were Captured On Video In An Altercation With Migrants In California. The FBI Is Now Investigating
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers. Investigating or helping to cover up? I don't think the FBI does investigations anymore. Cut Through The Chaos...
digg.com
Togo Achieves 'Major Feat' Of Eradicating Four Neglected Tropical Diseases
WHO hails west African country as first in world to stamp out Guinea worm, lymphatic filariasis, sleeping sickness and trachoma. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
A Man Was Arrested Hours After He Criticized the El Salvador Government on Twitter
A man sent a Tweet questioning why the family of El Salvador’s president needed a huge security detail at the beach. Hours later, he was tracked down and arrested. The fallout from the tweet has caused an outcry among human rights activists in El Salvador and led to renewed accusations that the authoritarian yet deeply popular President Nayib Bukele is escalating attacks against anyone who dares criticize him, from established reporters to social media users.
digg.com
American Ship Lost In 1859 Likely Rediscovered On Argentinian Beach
The remains of a whaling ship called the Dolphin appear to have been found nearly 6,000 miles from home. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
Comments / 1