First patient to try revolutionary new cancer therapy is in remission
A new cancer therapy has proven successful, as the therapy’s first patient has been in remission since June of 2021. The patient, John Hornsby Sr. was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. After a decade of treatments, Hornsby Sr. looked to be out of options, until Dr. Jim Essell suggested a clinical trial with a more targeted approach against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The results were amazing.
Nature.com
LncRNA in tumorigenesis of non-small-cell lung cancer: From bench to bedside
Lung cancer has been one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide, and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for the majority of lung cancer morbidity, yet the pathogenesis of NSCLC has not been fully elucidated. Recently, long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) has attracted widespread attention. LncRNA is a type of non-coding RNA whose transcript length exceeds 200 nucleotides. After constant research, academics updated their understanding of lncRNA, especially its role in the biological processes of cancer cells, including epigenetic regulation, cell proliferation, and cell differentiation. Notably, examination of lncRNAs could serve as potential hallmarks for clinicopathological features, long-term prognosis, and drug sensitivity. Therefore, it is necessary to explore the functions of lncRNA in NSCLC and innovate potential strategies against NSCLC based on lncRNA-related research. Herein, we reviewed the functions of lncRNA in the occurrence, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of NSCLC, which not only help promote a comprehensive view of lncRNA in NSCLC, but also shed light on the potential of lncRNA-based diagnosis and treatment of NSCLC.
targetedonc.com
Daratumumab Plus Lenalidomide/Dexamethasone Prolong OS When Administered Long-Term in Myeloma
Patients with treatment-naive myeloma treated with humanized IgGx CD38-targeted monoclonal antibody daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for at least 18 months had a overall survival benefit in the phase 3 MAIA study. In the phase 3 MAIA study (NCT02252172), treatment with daratumumab (Darzalex) plus lenalidomide (Revlimid) and dexamethasone...
Nature.com
Efficacy, safety and prognostic factors in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer treated with trifluridine/tipiracil plus bevacizumab in a real-world setting
We evaluated the efficacy and safety of trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102) plus bevacizumab in treating refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in a retrospective, observational study. Patients refractory or intolerant to standard therapies received TAS-102 (30"“35Â mg/m2 twice daily on days 1"“5 and days 8"“12 every 28Â days) plus bevacizumab 5Â mg/kg on days 1 and 15. Clinical and pathological characteristics, overall response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) data were collected and analysed. Thirty-five patients were treated from July 2019 to October 2021 (median age 64Â years). The majority of patients (68.6%) were receiving TAS-102 plus bevacizumab as third-line treatment. Patients received a median of 4 (range 2"“15) cycles of treatment. Among 31 patients evaluable for response (88.6%), ORR and DCR were 3.2% and 51.6%, respectively. After a median 11.6Â months' follow-up, median PFS was 4.3 (95% confidence interval [CI] 3.4"“5.1) months and median OS was 9.3 (95% CI 6.6"“12.1) months. The most common grade 3"“4 toxicities were neutropenia, asthenia and nausea/vomiting, and there were no treatment-related deaths. This real-world study confirms the efficacy and safety of TAS-102 plus bevacizumab in patients with refractory mCRC.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Treatment With Canakinumab Does Not Lead to Disease-Free Survival for Certain Lung Cancers
Canakinumab did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. Novartis recently announced that canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the CANOPY-A phase 3 trial, which compared canakinumab with a placebo.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her 'Constant Tiredness' On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
pewtrusts.org
New Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Metastatic Skin Cancers
Skin cancer, one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States, often develops after prolonged exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Among the several types of skin cancer, melanoma—the rarest form—is most deadly if not caught early because of its ability to metastasize, or spread, undetected throughout the body.
Healthline
Understanding Mucinous Ovarian Cancer, So You Can Spot It Early
Ovarian cancer starts in the ovaries. The ovaries are female reproductive organs that produce eggs and hormones. The National Cancer Institute estimates there will be. of ovarian cancer in the United States in 2022. There are. of ovarian cancer. The most common is epithelial ovarian cancer, which develops when cancer...
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone's Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
MedicalXpress
Some cancer immunotherapy treatments may damage fertility
Researchers have discovered that some immunotherapy treatments used to treat cancer can cause fertility damage. It means these treatments could affect the future fertility and hormonal health of female cancer survivors, prompting experts to call for more research and preventative measures, such as freezing eggs. Led by the Biomedicine Discovery...
MedicalXpress
Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops
Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has revealed details of two key transition points in the development of these tumors—the shift from normal cells to precancerous cells, and the change from precancerous to cancerous cells. Understanding these transitions will help lead to the development of novel therapies. The study also provides insights into treatment resistance and how immunotherapy could be harnessed to treat this aggressive tumor type.
targetedonc.com
Lenalidomide Triplet plus ASCT Significantly Improves PFS in Multiple Myeloma
Findings from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial show lenalidomide plus bortezomib, dexamethasone, and autologous stem cell transplantation to improve progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma. The use of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (RVd) in addition to autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and lenalidomide maintenance therapy led to...
targetedonc.com
Outcomes With Salvage Therapies in RRMM Post-CAR T Relapse Indicate an Area of Unmet Need
Patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who relapsed after treatment with B-cell maturation antigen–directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. Survival outcomes were poor for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who relapsed after treatment with B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, findings from a single-center retrospective analysis showed.1.
MedicalXpress
Modified bladder cancer treatment shows promise in animal studies
A modified tuberculosis (TB) vaccine developed at Texas Biomed could help treat a form of bladder cancer, called non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, without strong side effects. Results in mouse models and human cells show promising results and pave the way for human clinical trials. The research, conducted in close collaboration with UT Health San Antonio, was published online in June in the journal Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy.
targetedonc.com
Abivertinib Shows Long-Term Efficacy in EGFR+ NSCLC With T790M Mutation
The novel targeted therapy abivertinib showed efficacy in a clinical trial of patients with EGFR T790M mutations who previously received an EGFR inhibitor. Abivertinib, a third-generation EGFR inhibitor, demonstrated strong efficacy in patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with resistance to prior EGFR therapy, according to long-term follow-up data announced by Sorrento Therapeutics.1.
Nature.com
Integrative tumour mutation burden with CD39 and PD-L1 for the prediction of response to PD-L1 blockade and adjuvant chemotherapy in muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients
CD39, a rate-limiting enzyme to convert extracellular ATP (eATP) to adenosine, has been reported to be a key modulator of immune response, but its correlation with therapeutic sensitivity remains obscure. We conducted this study to determine whether the integration of CD39 and traditional biomarkers could improve the prediction of responsiveness to PD-L1 blockade and platinum-based chemotherapy.
