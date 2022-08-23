Lung cancer has been one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide, and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for the majority of lung cancer morbidity, yet the pathogenesis of NSCLC has not been fully elucidated. Recently, long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) has attracted widespread attention. LncRNA is a type of non-coding RNA whose transcript length exceeds 200 nucleotides. After constant research, academics updated their understanding of lncRNA, especially its role in the biological processes of cancer cells, including epigenetic regulation, cell proliferation, and cell differentiation. Notably, examination of lncRNAs could serve as potential hallmarks for clinicopathological features, long-term prognosis, and drug sensitivity. Therefore, it is necessary to explore the functions of lncRNA in NSCLC and innovate potential strategies against NSCLC based on lncRNA-related research. Herein, we reviewed the functions of lncRNA in the occurrence, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of NSCLC, which not only help promote a comprehensive view of lncRNA in NSCLC, but also shed light on the potential of lncRNA-based diagnosis and treatment of NSCLC.

