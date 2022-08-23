ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillymag.com

On the Market: Mimimalist Modern Condo on Rittenhouse Square

Have an art collection you want to show off? This new construction condo overlooking the square has the walls you’ve been looking for — and then some. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One problem many art...
multihousingnews.com

High Street Residential JV Completes Philadelphia Community

MetLife Investment Management partnered with the Trammell Crow affiliate on this 280-unit development. High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have completed the development of a community in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa. Matson Mill is a luxury 280-unit, five-story property. Construction for the $60 million project began during...
morethanthecurve.com

West Conshohocken's Keystone Development + Investment secures $265.2M loan to expand the life science conversion of The Curtis in Philadelphia

West Conshohocken-based developer Keystone Development + Investment announced this week that it has secured a $265.2 million loan from Nuveen Real Estate, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Associates of America (TIAA), to expand its life science conversion of the landmark former publishing house The Curtis in Philadelphia. The conversion will help create the infrastructure needed to meet the surging demand for lab space in Center City.
Phillymag.com

Where to Drink in Fishtown

Dives, dancing, date picks, and a cabaret club for good measure. Fishtown was once the center of Philadelphia’s shad-fishing industry (shocking news based on its name and fish-shaped trash cans, surely). But now the area is a key part of the city’s drinking scene. The next time you’re walking around the neighborhood in search of a bar, use this guide to help find your spot. The list — which ranges from classic dives to first-date picks and a modern cabaret club — focuses on each place’s drink selection and why you’ll like hanging out there. You’ll also find some restaurants with great bar programs and destinations for non-boozy options, too. Happy drinking, Fishtown.
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Management

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage. ​
phillyvoice.com

Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival

While we're still several weeks away from the beginning of fall, stores have already started selling pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations. To celebrate the official start next month, Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace for the Fall for the Arts Festival. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out art demonstrations, live music and over 100 arts and craft vendors.
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Philadelphia 2022

Philadelphia is Boston’s largest city. Those who live there or visit there can enjoy typical Boston cuisines, such as Boston beans, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, Boston cream pie, clam chowder, cannoli, lobster rolls, clam bake, roast beef sandwiches, and the Yankee pot roast. However, traditional Boston dishes are not the only offering when eating out in this city, as there are examples of cuisine from all four corners of the globe. A popular choice is sushi, and there are some outstanding places from which to choose. So, where will you find the best places to get sushi in Philadelphia? Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Philadelphia for you to try.
92.7 WOBM

High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
Daily Voice

Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey

A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
Phillymag.com

Inside the Opulent "Extreme Wow" Suite at W Philadelphia

The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

