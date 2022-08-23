Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Mimimalist Modern Condo on Rittenhouse Square
Have an art collection you want to show off? This new construction condo overlooking the square has the walls you’ve been looking for — and then some. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One problem many art...
multihousingnews.com
High Street Residential JV Completes Philadelphia Community
MetLife Investment Management partnered with the Trammell Crow affiliate on this 280-unit development. High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have completed the development of a community in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa. Matson Mill is a luxury 280-unit, five-story property. Construction for the $60 million project began during...
morethanthecurve.com
West Conshohocken’s Keystone Development + Investment secures $265.2M loan to expand the life science conversion of The Curtis in Philadelphia
West Conshohocken-based developer Keystone Development + Investment announced this week that it has secured a $265.2 million loan from Nuveen Real Estate, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Associates of America (TIAA), to expand its life science conversion of the landmark former publishing house The Curtis in Philadelphia. The conversion will help create the infrastructure needed to meet the surging demand for lab space in Center City.
Phillymag.com
Where to Drink in Fishtown
Dives, dancing, date picks, and a cabaret club for good measure. Fishtown was once the center of Philadelphia’s shad-fishing industry (shocking news based on its name and fish-shaped trash cans, surely). But now the area is a key part of the city’s drinking scene. The next time you’re walking around the neighborhood in search of a bar, use this guide to help find your spot. The list — which ranges from classic dives to first-date picks and a modern cabaret club — focuses on each place’s drink selection and why you’ll like hanging out there. You’ll also find some restaurants with great bar programs and destinations for non-boozy options, too. Happy drinking, Fishtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
Suburban Philadelphia Ranks Among the Nation’s Most Competitive Rental Markets
It’s no secret that suburban Philadelphia home buying exploded during the pandemic and is still going strong. But the suburbs have also become one of the most competitive rental markets in the country, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Suburban Philadelphia is the 17th most competitive rental market...
Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating
Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked highest to lowest, resulted from a part of a seven-day tour in 2020 to find the ultimate Philly cheesesteak. The research covered the city itself,...
gridphilly.com
Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows
The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Management
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage.
Need Historic Location Ideas for Your Wedding? There’s Four in Chester County
If you’re searching for unique, historic location ideas to plan your wedding, Chester County is home to four of the most romantic sites to set your love in stone, write Walden Green and staff from Philadelphia Magazine. “Wedding season” is all year round, and if you want a memorable...
phillyvoice.com
Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival
While we're still several weeks away from the beginning of fall, stores have already started selling pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations. To celebrate the official start next month, Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace for the Fall for the Arts Festival. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out art demonstrations, live music and over 100 arts and craft vendors.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phillymag.com
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 20-Mile, Car-Free Philly Bike Ride Happening This Fall
The inaugural event on October 15th sees you cruising through the city — from the Art Museum to Penn's Landing, all the way out to Manayunk and back. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Philly has...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Philadelphia 2022
Philadelphia is Boston’s largest city. Those who live there or visit there can enjoy typical Boston cuisines, such as Boston beans, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, Boston cream pie, clam chowder, cannoli, lobster rolls, clam bake, roast beef sandwiches, and the Yankee pot roast. However, traditional Boston dishes are not the only offering when eating out in this city, as there are examples of cuisine from all four corners of the globe. A popular choice is sushi, and there are some outstanding places from which to choose. So, where will you find the best places to get sushi in Philadelphia? Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Philadelphia for you to try.
North Philadelphia's New Barber's Hall has served as community staple for 45 years
August is Black Business Month, and Jake Adams' North Philadelphia business has been a staple in the community for nearly 45 years.
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
Woman pulls handgun in King of Prussia Mall food court; no charges filed
Police in Montgomery County say a woman pulled a handgun in the food court at the King of Prussia Mall. It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey
A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
Phillymag.com
Inside the Opulent “Extreme Wow” Suite at W Philadelphia
The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Burgers in West Chester
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best burgers in West Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that await diners in the borough. Located in a charming building on East Market Street, Rams Head Bar & Grill serves American fare,...
Comments / 0