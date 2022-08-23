Read full article on original website
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So
Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
DeFi's Stablecoins Battle Fallout From Terra, Tornado Cash, and the Ethereum Merge, According to New DappRadar Report
The market for stablecoins has grown significantly over the last two years and is now one of the most vital components of the crypto ecosystem, according to a new report from DappRadar. Following the collapse of Terra in 2022, the industry saw an enormous exodus of wealth from volatile crypto...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? You Can If You Find Bugs Ahead Of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge event is set to happen in September and the Ethereum Foundation wants to make sure it goes off without a hitch, rewarding those who help make sure there are no bugs. Here’s how you can win a cool one million dollars. What Happened: Ahead of The...
Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Launch of Tender Offers for Senior Notes
Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE (the "Company") today announced that it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash the debt securities issued by the Company listed in the table below. Tender Offers for up to $500,000,000 in Aggregate Principal Amount of Securities of Expedia Group, Inc. Listed Below in the...
Comply Foam Transforms the Way the World Listens With New Tips Designed for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
OAKDALE, Minn. - August 26, 2022 - ( ) Consumer electronics brand, Comply Foam, has launched memory foam earbud tips designed for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Comply tips deliver a custom, secure, more comfortable fit so earbuds stay put, exactly where they belong. Comply™ Foam ear tips for Samsung Galaxy...
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock
Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Walmart, T-Mobile, Bitcoin And Growing Net Shorts Against S&P 500 Futures
Retailers are concerned as analysts predict the slowest sales growth between November and January in years. T-Mobile has become the leading wireless carrier in the country, and its stock could see gains as a result. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles...
The World's Largest Hedge Fund Bridgewater Associates Holds These 3 Dividend Stocks
Bridgewater Associates is an American hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, it's the world’s largest hedge fund, with approximately $23.6 billion assets under management, as of August 2022. If you are looking to invest like Bridgewater Associates, here are three dividend stocks that offer future growth potential...
MGE Energy: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MGE Energy MGEE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40.75 per share. On Wednesday, MGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 40.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Want To Invest Like Kenneth Griffin? Here Is 1 Dividend Stock Citadel Has That Could Be A Nice Addition To A Portfolio
Broadcom is offering a dividend yield of 3.10% or $16.40 per share annually making quarterly payments. Citadel owns a large stake in Broadcom of 672,919 shares with a current market value of roughly $360 million. After the Citadel and Robinhood Markets Inc RH backlash over notable meme stock trades such...
Now That Tesla Stock Has Split, How Have Wall Street Analysts Adjusted Their Price Targets?
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis last week. How Did Split Treat Tesla? Unlike the past split implemented two years ago, the stock did not experience any strength in the first session following the split. This is despite the stock coming into the 2022 split with marked weakness.
