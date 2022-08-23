Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf discomfort, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Verlander left the game after three innings and 60 pitches and was replaced by reliever Seth Martinez to open the fourth inning. He had given up three hits and a walk in his brief outing.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO