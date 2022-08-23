ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

How the MLB Schedule Will Impact Every Playoff Hopeful Team Down the Stretch

We learned this week that the 2023 MLB season will feature a new balanced schedule with every team facing each of the other 29 clubs, but what's left of the 2022 slate is decidedly unbalanced and will play a huge part in framing the upcoming postseason picture. There are 12...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Astros' Justin Verlander Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury Described as Tightness

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf discomfort, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Verlander left the game after three innings and 60 pitches and was replaced by reliever Seth Martinez to open the fourth inning. He had given up three hits and a walk in his brief outing.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Knicks Called About Star; NY Didn't 'Have Enough' for Nets

The New York Knicks reportedly engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in conversations about a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. "The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn't really have enough," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday on the Le Batard & Friends podcast (via HoopsHype).
BROOKLYN, NY
