Pujols closes final Wrigley chapter among all-time Cubs foes
When Albert Pujols drove that impossible-to-drive pitch into the left-field bleachers Monday night, everybody in the place was shocked. Awestruck. Gobsmacked. “If you want to know how to give up a home run to Albert Pujols, I can pretty much write a book about it,” said former Cubs All-Star Ryan Dempster.
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley
Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Cubs To Select Luke Farrell
The Cubs are adding right-hander Luke Farrell to the big league roster before tomorrow evening’s game against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). He’ll get the start for the contest. It’ll be the first MLB outing of the season for...
8 Series to Circle on Cubs’ 2023 Schedule
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 schedule, and let’s just say, it’s wonderful. For the first time in MLB history, each team will play every other club at least once. As part of MLB’s push for a balanced schedule, each team will now play just four series against divisional opponents, two series against the rest of the teams in their league, and one series against each team in their opposite league.
The Cubs have been on a roll in August, since break
More often than not this month, the Cubs have gotten good performances from their starting pitching. The way they’ve played in August, then, should be no surprise. The Cubs beat the Cardinals 7-1 Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, improving to 13-10 this month. “This is what this group does....
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
Cubs should follow Braves' lead and lock up Hoerner, Happ
Last week, the Atlanta Braves announced yet another long-term extension for one of their core players — in this case rookie Michael Harris, who had played roughly 70 big-league games and wasn’t even on last year’s championship team. Players across baseball took notice, perhaps none more than...
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
Cubs Prospect Wesneski Inches Closer to Promotion
As the Chicago Cubs dealt away multiple relief pitchers at this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, the organization received promising prospects in return that would hopefully help them in returning to the postseason and beyond in the near future. However, one of them was right-handed pitching prospect Hayden...
