ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Villages, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

6 in 10 Republicans say Trump should be 2024 GOP nominee: survey

Approximately six in 10 Republican respondents in a new poll said that former President Trump should be the GOP nominee in the 2024 election. The USA Today/Ipsos survey found that 59 percent of Republican respondents favor Trump, who has said he has made up his mind about running again, and 41 percent believe that another candidate should represent the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy