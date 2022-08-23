Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
Related
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
6 in 10 Republicans say Trump should be 2024 GOP nominee: survey
Approximately six in 10 Republican respondents in a new poll said that former President Trump should be the GOP nominee in the 2024 election. The USA Today/Ipsos survey found that 59 percent of Republican respondents favor Trump, who has said he has made up his mind about running again, and 41 percent believe that another candidate should represent the GOP.
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...
Comments / 0