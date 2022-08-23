ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sean McVay doesn't want to see any fights between Rams and Bengals in practice

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cd2Hx_0hS93eIU00

When teams come together for joint practices, more often than not, fights occur. For some players, it’s their first chance to hit someone other than their own teammates, so tempers can boil over at times.

Sean McVay hopes the Rams and Bengals can avoid any extracurricular activity after the whistle this week when they practice together on Wednesday and Thursday. The Rams practiced against the Raiders and Cowboys last summer, and with the Raiders in 2019, and every time, at least one fight broke out.

Odds are another one will occur this week against the Bengals, especially considering these two teams squared off in Super Bowl LVI just six months ago.

“The good thing is, is that with Zac (Taylor) and I having worked together, we have the same sort of practice philosophy,” McVay said Monday. “The goal is really to get good work in, positively push one another. We don’t want any cheap stuff. … We have no place for fighting. We have to be able to get two good days of work. These opportunities really matter, and we can’t afford to miss it for dumb (expletive). We won’t have it. I don’t expect that and I know Zac are very much aligned.”

For the Rams’ starters, this is their most important week of practice. They haven’t played at all in the preseason, and the coaching staff will use these two days to get them in game-like situations against another opponent.

Matthew Stafford will get to work with Allen Robinson against someone other than the Rams’ own cornerbacks. Jalen Ramsey will get to cover players such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins rather than Cooper Kupp and Robinson.

Avoiding fights will be a challenge, but McVay hopes his players can find a way to do so.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Broncos WR Wes Welker unhappy with NFL's 'bush league' treatment of retired players

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker is unhappy with the NFL’s treatment of retired players seeking medical assistance. Welker recently applied for line-of-duty disability from the NFL and the league wrote a letter back to the ex-receiver informing him that “there were no records reflecting that the surgeries were performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers updated 53-man roster projection at Week 3 of the preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the preseason on Sunday with a showdown with the Detroit Lions and the big storyline is the battle for the starting quarterback position. It’s come down to the wire and the team is going to use this week’s game for final evaluation. Here is our updated roster projection ahead of the final game and the start of the regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy