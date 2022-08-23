Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 25, 2022. •6:56 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 200 block N. C St, Wellington. •7:50 a.m. Richard D. Nicholson, 35, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for brake lights. •8 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 1100 block E....
kfdi.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
DA: Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for lying to buyers, withholding titles
In one case, the dealership lied about a vehicle’s status as a scrap car, the DA’s Office said. In the other, it sold a vehicle that had open safety recalls without disclosing them.
ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
Save yourself a trip: These Wichita-area favorite restaurants are closed through mid-September
The owners say they are saving expenses, giving staff a break and performing maintenance
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
Jury rejects wrongful death claim from family of veteran killed by Wichita police
It took the 12-member jury less than an hour to come back with a decision after days of testimony.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington 2022-23 sports season has officially begun with last night’s scrimmage
Sumner Newscow report — Here is a trivia question for you. What happened immediately after the volleyball/football scrimmage last year?. The Wellington school district shut down due to a big Coronavirus outbreak. No such thing happened this year as Wellington’s sports season is in full force. The Wellington girls...
Authorities, family looking for woman missing ‘without a trace’ from Wichita for 2 years
Sarah Marie Pettit, 38, was last seen about two years ago, in the fall of 2020, in the Wichita, Kansas, area, where she lived, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect that damaged items at local phone store
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for a suspect that damaged multiple items at a local mobile phone store earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred just after 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 4800 block of E. Harry. Crime Stoppers asks that if you […]
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
KWCH.com
Police identify man found dead in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have identified a man found dead over the weekend as 34-year-old Cory Addis. Sunday morning, officers found him dead in an alley in the 1800 block of South Spruce. Police believe he had been run over. Exactly how he died is still under investigation....
KAKE TV
Local woman hopes antique shops will reevaluate how they track who they buy from, after 30K worth of items were stolen from her and sold
It's an experience Cindy Miles describes as one of turmoil and one that is incredibly devastating. She's hoping that by sharing her story, antique shops and antique malls will re-evaluate how they take in and buy items from sellers. This comes after tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from one of her properties.
Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
Crash in Butler County leaves man critically injured
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Butler County has left one man critically injured. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a 25-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Kansas Highway 254, near SW Adams Rd, at a high rate of speed […]
KAKE TV
Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
classiccountry1070.com
Suspect sought in multiple Wichita burglaries
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be tied to multiple burglaries. Burglaries were reported at Starkey, at 144 S. Young on June 20, a business in the 1400 block of N. Rock on July 3, and a business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7. No details on damages or loss at these properties were given.
Three Kansans killed, one injured in crash on Friday, Kansas Highway Patrol says
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
KWCH.com
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
