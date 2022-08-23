ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 25, 2022. •6:56 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 200 block N. C St, Wellington. •7:50 a.m. Richard D. Nicholson, 35, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for brake lights. •8 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 1100 block E....
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Wellington, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plants#Irb#Foreclosure#Wellington Council#Industrial Revenue Bonds#Pinnacle Aerospace#Llc#Tect#Kansans
KWCH.com

Police identify man found dead in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have identified a man found dead over the weekend as 34-year-old Cory Addis. Sunday morning, officers found him dead in an alley in the 1800 block of South Spruce. Police believe he had been run over. Exactly how he died is still under investigation....
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KAKE TV

Local woman hopes antique shops will reevaluate how they track who they buy from, after 30K worth of items were stolen from her and sold

It's an experience Cindy Miles describes as one of turmoil and one that is incredibly devastating. She's hoping that by sharing her story, antique shops and antique malls will re-evaluate how they take in and buy items from sellers. This comes after tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from one of her properties.
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
KSN News

Crash in Butler County leaves man critically injured

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Butler County has left one man critically injured. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a 25-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Kansas Highway 254, near SW Adams Rd, at a high rate of speed […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Suspect sought in multiple Wichita burglaries

The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be tied to multiple burglaries. Burglaries were reported at Starkey, at 144 S. Young on June 20, a business in the 1400 block of N. Rock on July 3, and a business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7. No details on damages or loss at these properties were given.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy