Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taxpayers who have already contributed $3 million for renovations to the downtown historic Pioneers Museum can expect to provide $2.5 million more. KRDO The City Council tentatively approved the additional funds earlier this week and expects to officially vote on the matter next month. City of Colorado Springs Council members The post Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

WATCH LIVE: At the 150th Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- KRDO is live on opening day for the Colorado State Fair. This is the 150th day of the fair in Pueblo. This article will be updated throughout the day with new livestreams and videos. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KRDO...
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes

If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Competitive eaters flock to Pueblo for Slopper-Eating Championship

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.” Those competing will have eight minutes to […]
PUEBLO, CO
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Puff Puffette Pass brings a Hong Kong treat to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Pueblo food truck gets creative with “bubble” waffles as a base for delicious ice cream treats! Cooper Watts, the owner of Puff Puffette Pass, wanted to stand out from the Pueblo food scene and decided to start his own food truck business. Adding his own flare and personality to the common […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Airport sees increase in travelers for July

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) was excited to have a busy July with more travelers flying in and out of COS. COS received a total of 202,851 passengers traveling in and out of the airport for the month of July. Half of those passengers boarded a plane out of COS resulting in 101,756 aircraft boardings, according to COS. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo approves ARPA funding for fiber line replacement

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Monday, Pueblo City Council approved $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the City’s lost revenue fund for governmental services.  This project specifically addresses the need for relocation and replacement of City of Pueblo fiber lines located at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo (HARP). “It is important to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

