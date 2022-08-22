Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taxpayers who have already contributed $3 million for renovations to the downtown historic Pioneers Museum can expect to provide $2.5 million more. KRDO The City Council tentatively approved the additional funds earlier this week and expects to officially vote on the matter next month. City of Colorado Springs Council members The post Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
WATCH LIVE: At the 150th Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- KRDO is live on opening day for the Colorado State Fair. This is the 150th day of the fair in Pueblo. This article will be updated throughout the day with new livestreams and videos. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KRDO...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes
If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
cpr.org
A former Garrison Commander at Fort Carson takes the leadership reigns at Care & Share in Colorado Springs
One in seven people in southern Colorado face food insecurity, according to Care & Share Food Bank, which serves 31 counties across the region. It currently has distribution centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo and will open a third center in Alamosa in September. The organization recently hired Nathan Springer,...
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Try These Fun Hikes the Next Time You Visit Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs is a year-round destination for Coloradans who love hiking in the great outdoors. It's still one of the most popular destinations in the state. No matter when you are headed over to 'Little London' you will be close to some of Colorado's most popular outdoor features. The mountains...
KRDO
Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
Competitive eaters flock to Pueblo for Slopper-Eating Championship
PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.” Those competing will have eight minutes to […]
Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale is a Rugged Colorado Hideaway
A geodesic dome home for sale in Westcliffe, Colorado is a rugged mountain retreat that's perfect for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
multihousingnews.com
Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility
The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
Puff Puffette Pass brings a Hong Kong treat to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Pueblo food truck gets creative with “bubble” waffles as a base for delicious ice cream treats! Cooper Watts, the owner of Puff Puffette Pass, wanted to stand out from the Pueblo food scene and decided to start his own food truck business. Adding his own flare and personality to the common […]
Colorado Springs Airport sees increase in travelers for July
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) was excited to have a busy July with more travelers flying in and out of COS. COS received a total of 202,851 passengers traveling in and out of the airport for the month of July. Half of those passengers boarded a plane out of COS resulting in 101,756 aircraft boardings, according to COS. […]
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Man blocked on Facebook awarded $65,000 from City of Woodland Park
Sgaggio was personally blocked on Facebook by former Woodland Park Police Chief, Miles De Young because he criticized a raid by Woodland Park police officers.
Pueblo approves ARPA funding for fiber line replacement
PUEBLO, Colo. — On Monday, Pueblo City Council approved $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the City’s lost revenue fund for governmental services. This project specifically addresses the need for relocation and replacement of City of Pueblo fiber lines located at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo (HARP). “It is important to […]
People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
Comments / 0