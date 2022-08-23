ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Breezy Sunday With Frontal Passage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There was a fair amount of cumulus clouds across a windy Wyoming Sunday. In the early afternoon, isolated storms and showers developed over the northwest and southcentral regions. Over the afternoon, the weather started to dissipate and turned to clouds as radar reflectivity decreased in returns. Winds gusted to 55 mph in Big Piney and Buffalo. Greybull, Rock Springs, Riverton, Rawlins, Casper and Douglas saw wind gusts above 40 mph. No wonder there were several Fire Weather Watches and Warnings issued by the NWS in the southeast quadrant of the state that expired at 8pm. It won’t be a surprise to see a reissuance of Fire Weather Watches and Warnings Sunday as low relative humidity and breezy winds will be the dominant weather as the feature. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 60s in the Cheyenne region and 50s throughout the rest of Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Traffic
KGAB AM 650

This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!

I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

I-25 bridge repairs at Weld CR 34 continue after crash

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that repairs continue on the overpass at Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 34 after a deadly crash earlier this month. On Aug. 8, a semi hauling an excavator that exceeded height limits crashed into the overpass at the Mead exit. Megan Mirella Arneson, 32, was in another vehicle that was also involved in the crash. She died and a juvenile in the vehicle was injured. The Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday. The bridge sustained damage to the bridge beams but bridge experts...
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wydot
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say

The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOVELAND, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/25/22-8/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Loveland Police say woman found dead in Big Thompson River was killed

Loveland Police said a woman who was found dead in the Big Thompson River was murdered. Police said the 49-year-old woman was found floating in waters near Barnes Park Monday morning. She’s been identified as Chantell Wilkes of Loveland. Her exact cause of death is pending an autopsy. Anyone with information about the urder is asked to call Loveland Police at 970.962.2032 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970.221.6868. Tipsters can also fill out a form online at crimestopperslarimer.org.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thecheyennepost.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on East Lincolnway

Monday, August 22 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when the driver of a Lincoln MKZ traveling west on Lincolnway veered...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Edge Fest rocks on for another year in West Edge District with free event, concert

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s biggest free concert was unleashed for another year this weekend. Edge Fest, held annually at Civic Commons Park in the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne, returned Saturday evening with a trio of performers in alt-rock musician Joe P, pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and headliner Tones and I, best known for her uber-popular single “Dance Monkey” that has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

2 die in crash after driver hits motorcycle from behind

LOVELAND, Colo. — A motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle that hit her both died in a crash early Sunday in Loveland, police said. The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Wilson Avenue between West 50th and 57th streets. One 911 caller said that a vehicle was on fire with a person trapped inside, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).
LOVELAND, CO
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy