capcity.news
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
UPDATE: Man Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Semi in Cheyenne
A pickup driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after he collided with a semi in Cheyenne late Thursday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue. "(The) GMC Sierra was traveling east on Nationway and used the median to turn...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Breezy Sunday With Frontal Passage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There was a fair amount of cumulus clouds across a windy Wyoming Sunday. In the early afternoon, isolated storms and showers developed over the northwest and southcentral regions. Over the afternoon, the weather started to dissipate and turned to clouds as radar reflectivity decreased in returns. Winds gusted to 55 mph in Big Piney and Buffalo. Greybull, Rock Springs, Riverton, Rawlins, Casper and Douglas saw wind gusts above 40 mph. No wonder there were several Fire Weather Watches and Warnings issued by the NWS in the southeast quadrant of the state that expired at 8pm. It won’t be a surprise to see a reissuance of Fire Weather Watches and Warnings Sunday as low relative humidity and breezy winds will be the dominant weather as the feature. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 60s in the Cheyenne region and 50s throughout the rest of Wyoming.
Skateboarder Injured After Being Hit by Motorcycle in Cheyenne
A skateboarder was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle in Cheyenne Thursday morning, police say. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of E. Lincolnway, near Big O Tires. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the skateboarder was attempting to cross E. Lincolnway...
This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!
I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
capcity.news
Skateboarder struck by motorcyclist Thursday morning on Lincolnway, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both a skateboarder and a motorcyclist were issued citations following a collision involving the two Thursday morning on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release. Officers reported at around 8 a.m. to the 3700 block of East Lincolnway, where the...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
I-25 bridge repairs at Weld CR 34 continue after crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that repairs continue on the overpass at Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 34 after a deadly crash earlier this month. On Aug. 8, a semi hauling an excavator that exceeded height limits crashed into the overpass at the Mead exit. Megan Mirella Arneson, 32, was in another vehicle that was also involved in the crash. She died and a juvenile in the vehicle was injured. The Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday. The bridge sustained damage to the bridge beams but bridge experts...
”ForMak” School Safety Effort To Headline “Weekend In Wyoming”
The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was struck and killed in a school crosswalk last year will be a guest on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program at 11 a.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a...
Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say
The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/25/22-8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
1310kfka.com
Loveland Police say woman found dead in Big Thompson River was killed
Loveland Police said a woman who was found dead in the Big Thompson River was murdered. Police said the 49-year-old woman was found floating in waters near Barnes Park Monday morning. She’s been identified as Chantell Wilkes of Loveland. Her exact cause of death is pending an autopsy. Anyone with information about the urder is asked to call Loveland Police at 970.962.2032 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970.221.6868. Tipsters can also fill out a form online at crimestopperslarimer.org.
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
thecheyennepost.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on East Lincolnway
Monday, August 22 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when the driver of a Lincoln MKZ traveling west on Lincolnway veered...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Edge Fest rocks on for another year in West Edge District with free event, concert
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s biggest free concert was unleashed for another year this weekend. Edge Fest, held annually at Civic Commons Park in the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne, returned Saturday evening with a trio of performers in alt-rock musician Joe P, pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and headliner Tones and I, best known for her uber-popular single “Dance Monkey” that has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Stolen Flatbed, ATV
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen flatbed trailer and ATV and whoever took them. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 10,000 block of Hynds Boulevard. "Just before 4 a.m. on July 20, an aluminum flatbed...
2 die in crash after driver hits motorcycle from behind
LOVELAND, Colo. — A motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle that hit her both died in a crash early Sunday in Loveland, police said. The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Wilson Avenue between West 50th and 57th streets. One 911 caller said that a vehicle was on fire with a person trapped inside, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).
New Cheyenne Police Officers Sworn In, More Officers Sought
Two new Cheyenne Police officers have been sworn in. That is according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. They were sworn in on Monday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center and will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The post offered these backgrounds...
