Katy, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Mother of Three Indicted After Leaving her Children Alone

A Lubbock mother of three was indicted after leaving her children home alone. KAMC news reported the Lubbock Police Department received a call about children wandering around a roadway in July. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 36th Street where they observed a child in the roadway with just a diaper and no shoes on while walking barefoot on hot asphalt.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene

A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
ABILENE, TX
102.5 KISS FM

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can’t Use Here

Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale

Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Houston, TX Woman Says She Was Poisoned By Napkin Left on Door Handle

All of us enjoy going out for food or drinks with friends. However sometimes its just you and a significant other that go out. Whatever the case, it's generally an easy going time. However in Houston, Texas, a couple recently had a very scary situation happen to them. One woman named Erin Mins was taken to the hospital after touching an unknown item on her car she says was a napkin with some sort of poison on it.
HOUSTON, TX
#Suicide#Book Censorship#Book Reviews#Police#The Houston Chronicle#Asian
102.5 KISS FM

Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Police Engage in Vehicle Pursuit Leading to Shallowater Arrest

A vehicle pursuit starting on Highway 84 in Lubbock resulted in an arrest. An off-duty Lubbock Police officer noticed a person who looked as if they were intoxicated at the Flying J gas station on 4th Street in Lubbock on Monday, August 22nd. This prompted the off duty officer to call Lubbock Police Officers that were on duty for assistance. While awaiting on duty law officials to arrive the off duty officer approached the possibly intoxicated driver and managed to get them out of the vehicle. Soon after the driver left the vehicle an altercation between the driver and off duty officer occurred.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Man Tries to Run Lubbock Police Officer Off Road During Chase

The Lubbock Police Department says that a man who led officers on a chase tried to run one of them off the road. KAMC News reports that it all began when a suspect, now identified as 57-year-old Mark Birdsong, fled a convenience store near the Marsha Sharp Freeway. It's said Birdsong fled in a pickup truck with one wheel on a rim. Birdsong was fleeing at an accelerated speed, and officers eventually began their pursuit with him.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

