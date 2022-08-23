Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Tennessee trigger law on abortion to take effect Aug. 25
JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee’s total ban on abortion is set to take effect Aug. 25. It’s been two months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and Tennessee has been without most abortion services since the end of June when the state’s six week ban took effect.
WBBJ
‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
WBBJ
Economic impact of Tennessee River Jam tallied to over $2 million
PARIS, Tenn. — The numbers are in, and they show the economic impact of the Tennessee River Jam. A news release says the June event brought an economic impact of over $2,568,000, with 13,000 attending the jam. They estimate that the average person spent $254 during the four day festival.
WBBJ
TN Secretary of State launches 2022 College Voter Registration Competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is launching the 2022 College Voter Registration Competition. Tennessee colleges and universities are invited to participate in the event this September, recognized as National Voter Registration Month. Participating schools can earn points by creating a voter registration campaign on campus,...
WBBJ
Funeral services planned for THP Sergeant Harold Lee Russell, II
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Funeral services have been planned for fallen Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Harold Lee Russell, II. The funeral will take place Sunday, August 28 at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. Services will begin at 3 p.m. Sgt. Russell was killed near Chattanooga on August 23 in...
WBBJ
New podcast highlights Tennessee music history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new series highlighting Tennessee music is here!. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Armchair Productions have launched a podcast series called “Tennessee Music Pathways.”. The series takes listeners from Memphis, Jackson, Brownsville, Nashville and more, and is presented by Aaron Millar. “This is...
WBBJ
Isolated Shower Chances Continue this Week
A powerful system continues to churn up showers and storms just south of the Tennessee border. Some isolated showers will continue to drift northward through Thursday but chances are slim for locations north of Jackson. We will be tracking the radar and have more on the rest of your week and weekend’s forecast coming up here.
