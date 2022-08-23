Now is the plane tree parting with its soiled outer coat and breaking forth in lovely pale yellow clothing. Not the pard is more beautifully dappled. It is as if this amiable tree, conscious that its leaves are getting something rusty, appealed to us to see how beautiful its skin was. Which of us familiar with Handel’s Largo was aware that “Ombra mai fui” was written of the plane? “Of all plants sweet and dear, none,” cries the enthusiastic libretto, “has a shade more pleasant!”

