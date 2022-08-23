Read full article on original website
Related
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has canceled plans to teach a seminar this fall at George Washington University’s law amid student outcry. The post Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal appeared first on NewsOne.
Annie Leibovitz proves yet again: she can’t photograph Black women | Tayo Bero
Leibovitz’s photographs are what happens when Blackness is seen through a white gaze incapable of capturing its true beauty
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time is running out. The justice department must indict Trump | Laurence H Tribe and Dennis Aftergut
If Trump or any of the likely Republican nominees win in 2024, they will immediately move to protect those who attempted to overturn the 2020 election
Exclusive: Justice Department issues new subpoena to National Archives for more January 6 documents
The Justice Department has issued a new grand jury subpoena to the National Archives for more documents as part of its investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, two sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN.
Mic
The worst GOP operative you’ve never heard of is about to become the one you can’t ignore
Odds are pretty good that you’ve never heard of Leonard Leo. After this week, that’s likely about to change, thanks to a carefully structured business arrangement that’s poised to elevate a man already considered one of the most powerful conservative operatives in the country into a veritable kingmaker with the funds to alter the political landscape for decades to come.
Trump Left White House With ‘Roughly Two Dozen’ Boxes of Documents Meant for National Archives
A new report in the New York Times confirms that former president Donald Trump accumulated around two dozen boxes of documents in his White House residence prior to leaving office and failed to return them to the National Archives. These included letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. According to the report, “where the articles ended up is not clear.” Although White House Counsel’s Office had told Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s last chief of staff, that the “roughly two dozen boxes” worth of material in the residence needed to sent back to the Archives, some of the boxes were shipped...
Donald Trump Officially Appeals IRS Tax Record Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has officially appealed a recent ruling that he must hand over his personal tax records to the IRS. Earlier this month, the Washington DC Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the United States House of Representatives can obtain Trump's tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The Final Days of the Trump White House: Chaos and Scattered Papers
President Joe Biden signs executive orders during his first minutes in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) Four days before the end of the Trump presidency, a White House aide peered into the Oval Office and was startled to see the president’s personal photos still arrayed behind the Resolute Desk — guaranteeing that the final hours would be a frantic dash.
Comments / 0