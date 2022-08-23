ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mic

The worst GOP operative you’ve never heard of is about to become the one you can’t ignore

Odds are pretty good that you’ve never heard of Leonard Leo. After this week, that’s likely about to change, thanks to a carefully structured business arrangement that’s poised to elevate a man already considered one of the most powerful conservative operatives in the country into a veritable kingmaker with the funds to alter the political landscape for decades to come.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Trump Left White House With ‘Roughly Two Dozen’ Boxes of Documents Meant for National Archives

A new report in the New York Times confirms that former president Donald Trump accumulated around two dozen boxes of documents in his White House residence prior to leaving office and failed to return them to the National Archives. These included letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. According to the report, “where the articles ended up is not clear.” Although White House Counsel’s Office had told Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s last chief of staff, that the “roughly two dozen boxes” worth of material in the residence needed to sent back to the Archives, some of the boxes were shipped...
POTUS
TaxBuzz

Donald Trump Officially Appeals IRS Tax Record Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has officially appealed a recent ruling that he must hand over his personal tax records to the IRS. Earlier this month, the Washington DC Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the United States House of Representatives can obtain Trump's tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The New York Times

The Final Days of the Trump White House: Chaos and Scattered Papers

President Joe Biden signs executive orders during his first minutes in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) Four days before the end of the Trump presidency, a White House aide peered into the Oval Office and was startled to see the president’s personal photos still arrayed behind the Resolute Desk — guaranteeing that the final hours would be a frantic dash.
POTUS

