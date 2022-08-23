On 8-25-22, at approximately 10:01 pm, Madison Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Moorland Road, reference to an armed carjacking. The adult male victim was walking out to his car, when a 37-year old male suspect approached the vcitim and pointed a gun at the victim. The suspect then demanded the victim's wallet, car keys, and cell phone, which the victim gave the suspect. The suspect then drove away in the victim's vehicle, but was seen later by another law enforecment agency about thirty minutes after the incident. The suspect stopped in a parking lot at Waunona Woods Court, exited the vehicle, and then fled on foot when he saw the police officers. A short time later, the suspect was apprehended in the Waunona Woods Court area. He was taken to the Dane County Jail and tenatively charged with armed robbery, operating a motor vehcile without consent and resisting. The gun was located and there were no injuries to the victim.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO