City of Madison Wisconsin
Summer Party in the Park - Thousand Oaks Park
The Birchwood-Oaks and Cardinal Glenn Neighborhood Associations are excited to announce our joint Summer Party in the Park!. We invite all our neighbors within each NA to join us at Thousand Oaks Park on Sunday, August 28th and get to know each other! We'll be hosting a bags tournament, lawn games, fun for the kids including bubble machines, water launchers, chalk and temporary tattoos.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Since 2018: Sprecher Road
The City of Madison Engineering Division is focusing on a number of projects to show what the City and Engineering has done ‘Since 2018’ when a flood devastated our community on Aug. 20, 2018. In this blog post, we spoke with City of Madison Engineering Division Stormwater Engineer Grant Pokos about the Sprecher Road Greenway improvements.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Since 2018: Waite Circle
The City of Madison Engineering Division is focusing on a number of projects to show what the City and Engineering has done ‘Since 2018’ when a flood devastated our community on Aug. 20, 2018. In this first of five blog posts, we spoke with City of Madison Engineering Division Stormwater Engineer Caroline Burger about the Waite Circle project that was a long-term solution to a previous emergency repair.
City of Madison Wisconsin
EVENT STILL HAPPENING 4-7 p.m. Hawthorne Truax Neighborhood Plan Dialogue and Night Out!
The City of Madison invites residents, community groups, businesses and others from the Hawthorne, Truax, Carpenter-Ridgeway, Mayfair Park and Greater Sandburg Neighborhoods to a Neighborhood Plan Dialogue and Community Night Out, August 25, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Hawthorne Elementary School Open Space, Lexington/Jacobson entrance. Come review initial concepts and recommendations for the Hawthorne-Truax Neighborhood Plan covering future land use, new street connections, pedestrian and bike improvements, parks and open space enhancements, partnerships for community programs and services, and more. Your input will help us create a plan that sets the stage for the future, and a welcoming and vibrant place to live and locate businesses for people of all backgrounds.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Movies with Madison Parks - Encanto
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this FREE movie night in Lisa Link Peace Park! Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Madison Parks, proudly presents a free monthly movie series in the heart of Downtown Madison!. DATE: Saturday, August 27, 2022 (Rain Date: Sunday, August 28);...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Blotter
In August, the Madison Police Department is continuing to focus on hazardous driving behaviors throughout the City. So far in August, MPD has conducted a total of 21 enhanced traffic enforcement projects, with an additional 6 scheduled for the remainder of the month. These projects focus on hazardous driving behaviors...
City of Madison Wisconsin
817 Big Stone Trail
See Legistar file 73358 for full archive including comments and approval letter. Project Description: Construct single-family residence exceeding 10,000 square feet of floor area. Property Owners: Abbey Wentland. Project Contact: Jason DeNoble. Alderperson: Nikki Conklin, District 9. Please see the City's Current Projects webpage for meeting dates and Planning Division...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
On 8-25-22, at approximately 10:01 pm, Madison Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Moorland Road, reference to an armed carjacking. The adult male victim was walking out to his car, when a 37-year old male suspect approached the vcitim and pointed a gun at the victim. The suspect then demanded the victim's wallet, car keys, and cell phone, which the victim gave the suspect. The suspect then drove away in the victim's vehicle, but was seen later by another law enforecment agency about thirty minutes after the incident. The suspect stopped in a parking lot at Waunona Woods Court, exited the vehicle, and then fled on foot when he saw the police officers. A short time later, the suspect was apprehended in the Waunona Woods Court area. He was taken to the Dane County Jail and tenatively charged with armed robbery, operating a motor vehcile without consent and resisting. The gun was located and there were no injuries to the victim.
