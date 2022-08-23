ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky still No. 4 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early rankings after Bahamas trip

 2 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky went down to the Bahamas earlier this month and won all four exhibition games by an average of 50 points. But it wasn’t enough to move the Wildcats into ESPN’s top three.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN updated its “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 rankings for the upcoming 2022-23 men’s college basketball season. Kentucky remained at No. 4 behind No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Gonzaga, and No. 3 Houston. Duke rounds out the top five.

Senior forward Jacob Toppin was mentioned by name as one of three players fans should expect to hear more about once the season begins. Additionally, since ESPN’s last update in late July, head coach John Calipari has added another five-star freshman to the roster, 6-foot-11 Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, who arrived on campus last week.

Here’s what ESPN’s Jeff Borzello had to say about Kentucky after the program’s trip to the Bahamas:

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas in early August was the play — and role — of Jacob Toppin. He was one of just two players to log at least 20 minutes in all four games on the trip (consensus National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was the other). He also played 33 minutes in the final game against the Bahamas, when John Calipari used mostly a seven-man rotation.

The former Rhode Island transfer has always impressed with his ability in transition and around the rim, but it was his perimeter game that drew interest during the international tour. He went 8-for-15 from 3 in the four games, including a 5-for-6 performance against Carleton. If Toppin can consistently make shots from outside, he opens up new possibilities for Kentucky’s frontcourt.

Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Where do you think Kentucky should start the season in the rankings?

