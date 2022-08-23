Mack Brown updates his take on having the most roster questions of his career

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

North Carolina football has a lot of holes to fill left by former starters. Most notably at the quarterback position. However, recent big recruiting success for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels means the team has a good problem. Multiple talented options at every spot. The questions are tough for Brown because of how deep the roster is.

At a recent press conference, the UNC head coach discussed the difficulty of facing so many challenging questions about the roster ahead of the season.

“All these are very difficult decisions because you’re changing lives,” said Brown. “And in football, you’ve got 120 players and you’ve got 11 that play at a time. So there’s a lot of morale issues. There’s some concerns about depression with young guys.”

According to Brown, everybody thinks their son deserves more playing time.

“All the parents think their sons are better than the other players, every one of them. I’m a parent, a grandparent, I think my grandkids are better than everybody else’s. It’s just what it is. So it’s a it’s a very difficult thing.”

Brown also said one tough question is whether to play talent or experience. For which he had a cool anecdote from his Texas days.

“Then at the same time, you have to figure out: Do you play experience or do you play maybe a more talented player that hasn’t played? Hopefully he’ll get you where you want to go faster even though there may be more mistakes early.”

“At LSU, we started two freshman running backs, they were great players, but they never played a snap. And we moved the two starters in the spring — one to fullback one to wide receiver. Then we redshirted Colt McCoy and Vince [Young] when we were at Texas because we didn’t think they were ready to play. But they were very talented, both of them. But they needed a year.”

Lastly, Mack Brown finished by touching on his freshmen before issuing a statement clarifying what he means by the Carolina team having a lot of questions.

So part of that will be we will watch the freshmen this week very closely to see if they get uptight, if they don’t practice as well. So when I say there’s probably more unanswered questions right now than at any other time in my career, that means our we’ve got a lot of really talented young players that haven’t played and we don’t know how they’re going to respond.