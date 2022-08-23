Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women's ice hockey teams
City of Madison Wisconsin
EVENT STILL HAPPENING 4-7 p.m. Hawthorne Truax Neighborhood Plan Dialogue and Night Out!
The City of Madison invites residents, community groups, businesses and others from the Hawthorne, Truax, Carpenter-Ridgeway, Mayfair Park and Greater Sandburg Neighborhoods to a Neighborhood Plan Dialogue and Community Night Out, August 25, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Hawthorne Elementary School Open Space, Lexington/Jacobson entrance. Come review initial concepts and recommendations for the Hawthorne-Truax Neighborhood Plan covering future land use, new street connections, pedestrian and bike improvements, parks and open space enhancements, partnerships for community programs and services, and more. Your input will help us create a plan that sets the stage for the future, and a welcoming and vibrant place to live and locate businesses for people of all backgrounds.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Since 2018: Waite Circle
The City of Madison Engineering Division is focusing on a number of projects to show what the City and Engineering has done ‘Since 2018’ when a flood devastated our community on Aug. 20, 2018. In this first of five blog posts, we spoke with City of Madison Engineering Division Stormwater Engineer Caroline Burger about the Waite Circle project that was a long-term solution to a previous emergency repair.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Reminder: Wednesday, Aug 24 Neighborhood Mtg on State St Campus Garage Proposal
PROPOSED REDEVELOPMENT OF STATE STREET CAMPUS (LAKE STREET) GARAGE. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022 – 6:30 P.M. The City of Madison is proposing to redevelop the State Street Campus Parking Garage at 415 North Lake Street. Mortenson Development has been chosen by the City as the developer of the apartments proposed for above a new City-owned parking garage that will include a new intercity bus terminal. The existing parking garage along North Lake Street will be demolished and replaced while the garage section to the east of Hawthorne Court will remain. Some mixed-use space is planned for the first floor.
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Middleton Good Neighbor Festival, More Than Pink Walk, Orton Park Festival and more
Find family fun this Thursday on the south side at the UW South Madison Partnership’s third annual Community Celebration. Head on down to The Village on Park, 2238 S. Park St., between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to see art from Lilada Gee, find good eats at a food truck, meet new UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (pictured)and more! Chancellor’s remarks begin at 4:30 p.m. and food will be available by 5:30 p.m. — just in time for Bucky Badger to make an appearance.
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
‘Suck the Muck’ project gears up for next phase of waterway dredging
MADISON, Wis. — A popular initiative looking to clean up the waterways in Dane County is moving into its next phase. The “Suck the Muck” project was first introduced in 2017 as a way to analyze and remove sediments — or muck — from local streams that contain phosphorus. The chemical is a common culprit behind hazardous algae blooms that grow on Madison’s lakes.
cutoday.info
After 40 Years in One Space, CUNA Finds New Offices in Madison
MADISON, Wis.–CUNA has found new office space in its long-time home in Madison, Wis. As CUToday.info reported here, since1980 CUNA has leased space from CUNA Mutual Group on the large campus on Madison’s west side in a building that mirrored that of the insurance company. But now CUNA Mutual plans to use the space after announcing it “is in the process of reimagining what its workplace of the future looks like, similar to many businesses across the nation. That likely includes fewer employees in-person on our campus, flexible ways to accommodate our employees and possibly a smaller overall footprint.”
Sign at east side Madison Barnes and Noble catches fire, quickly put out
MADISON, Wis. — A Barnes and Noble store at East Towne Mall will have to replace part of its sign after it caught fire Monday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the store just before 10 a.m. after a caller reported seeing fire coming from the sign above the store’s main entrance. Officials said one of the letters was burning, and materials were falling onto a ledge below.
foxnebraska.com
Wisconsin school board president dismisses parents' concern over curriculum, blames 'far right-wing groups'
LODI, Wisc. (TND) — During a school board meeting discussing a potential name change for the School District of Lodi's "social-emotional learning" curriculum, the board's president said he didn’t want to make the change just because the term has been "co-opted by far right-wing groups." We are proposing...
wortfm.org
Meet the Candidates for Madison’s First Independent Police Monitor
The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board announced the final four candidates for the city’s first Independent Police Monitor last Thursday. And they’re moving at a rapid clip to hire someone, leaving the public less than a week to weigh their options for the new position. The position was...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nbc15.com
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
veronapress.com
Icki Sticki hopes new location hits the sweet spot: Ice cream and coffee shop relocates to West Verona Ave.
A popular local spot for ice cream, coffee, tea, smoothies, boba, and Belgian waffles now can offer its sweet treats in more ways than before after a move up the street has added a drive-thru lane, earlier hours, and expanded outdoor seating. Just shy of three years since first arriving...
Man seriously injured in east side shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Police recover stolen bikes, ATV on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers recovered a number of stolen bicycles and an ATV near East Towne Mall in Madison Thursday morning. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said it and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department found the stolen items after searching tent encampments near Lien Road and East Springs Drive. Among the items recovered were an...
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
seehafernews.com
UW-Madison Police Work To Identify Man’s Body Found Floating At Memorial Union
University of Wisconsin-Madison police are working to identify the man’s body found floating at Memorial Union Friday morning. A passerby called 911 at about 6:10 a.m. to report the body in the water about 15 feet off the pier. Investigators are trying to determine when and why that person...
tonemadison.com
In the aftermath of a fatal bike accident, advocates continue to push for safer roads
Gaps in safety infrastructure remain, even as traffic-related injuries and deaths decrease in Madison. Another ghost bike was added to the streets of Madison on Wednesday, August 17. For those who don’t know, a ghost bike is a bicycle painted all white and chained at the location where a cyclist...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News
MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
