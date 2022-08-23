On the mound, Jaron Lancaster went 4.0 innings, allowing three runs off three hits while striking out ten. Hawaii displayed its dominance throughout the tournament, outscoring their opponents 60-5. For Hawaii, it's their fourth Little League title and first since 2018. "We're fortunate that everything clicked at the right moment,"...
CARSON, California (AP) — New Zealand beat Olympic champion Fiji 28-21 in the final of the Los Angeles rugby sevens tournament Sunday immediately after Australia clinched its first World Series title, a championship decided in the penultimate match of a season which began nine months ago. Several teams were...
Comments / 0