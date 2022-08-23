City Connects Small and Large Businesses with Opportunities During Infrastructure Industry Day

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City of New Orleans Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure Joseph Threat hosted an Infrastructure Industry Day event to network with more than 150 participants from small and large businesses about upcoming infrastructure opportunities, challenges, and best practices. The event took place at the Ernest Morial Convention Center.

“My administration has been unwavering in its commitment to making unprecedented investments in infrastructure that will shape the future of New Orleans for the next century,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Our local small and large businesses are being impacted by what I call the great trifecta: material cost increases, supply chain issues and an increasingly tight labor market. We continue to leverage our resources and federal dollars so that we can collectively improve our infrastructure and the quality of life for our residents.”

The event included a general session, during which upcoming infrastructure opportunities were presented and then progressed into a Prime/DBE Networking Session for prime contractors to build capacity and small businesses to market their capabilities.

[Download Infrastructure Industry Day PowerPoint Presentation]

"Our regular Infrastructure Industry Days are designed to be a resource for the contracting community, and we are thankful for the broad participation of local businesses,” said Threat. "This is a historic and unprecedented moment - when the City has significant federal, state, and local infrastructure funds - to improve our infrastructure while simultaneously providing economic opportunity to our local businesses. We look forward to our continued partnership with the contracting community.”

Under the Cantrell Administration, the Capital Projects Administration (CPA) has completed 67 projects with an estimated value of $173.9 million, and the Department of Public Works (DPW) has completed 134 roadwork projects with an estimated value of $425 million.

In the next year, construction is scheduled to begin on more than $1 billion in additional joint infrastructure (SWBNO/DPW) projects throughout the city, as well as nearly $180 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) and HUD-funded Gentilly Resilience District projects. Additionally, more than $115 million, between construction and professional services, is anticipated to be under way through CPA in the next six months.

Businesses interested in contracting with the City of New Orleans can view bids/ advertisements on the Supplier Portal at www.nola.gov/purchasing.

