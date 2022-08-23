Elijah Arroyo: Under new Miami coordinator Josh Gattis "We can run the same play 10 different ways"

Miami Hurricanes TE Elijah Arroyo (Photo by Neil Gershman)

If you’re looking for an under-the-radar Miami Hurricanes offensive player who might be in store for a breakout season, look no further than Elijah Arroyo. Yes, technically Arroyo is Will Mallory’s backup. But new coordinator Josh Gattis showed at Michigan he relies heavily on tight ends … plural. Not one tight end, but two and sometimes even three.

Plus, the oft-injured Mallory is no sure bet to be an all-game every-down option for the full season.

Now sprinkle in some of the wide receiver issues we’ve seen with drops and guys unable to consistently get open, and maybe it’s the perfect storm brewing for a guy like Arroyo to step up.

Arroyo sees the opportunity to step up in the Gattis offense.

“He’ll go based off how you play,” Arroyo said after Tuesday’s practice. “If you have a bad practice he’ll get on you, over it, onto the next practice. You have a good practice, he’ll s how you love, onto the next.”

At 6-4 and 235 pounds, with a body fat down to 7-8 percent this year, Arroyo can be a downfield threat. He only got limited reps as a freshman last year and had five catches for 86 yards with a touchdown.

Arroyo’s put on strength and is excited about his prospects for the coming year.

“It’s going well, I was able to take a lot of reps with the ones (with Will Mallory limited in recent practices),” Arroyo said. “I feel like that’s gotten me a lot better. Come gametime I’m going to be ready. I feel like I’m ready for my name to get called. Any way the offense wants to use me, I’m here.”

Arroyo is part of a talented tight end room that also has a future phenom in Jaleel Skinner, who can be a rangy pass catcher but right now doesn’t have the same physical strength as Arroyo.

Arroyo and Mallory are the top two on the depth chart, and Arroyo says “I definitely feel we complement each other. When we’re on the field at the same time – we have Y and H, are able to switch around – we can do whatever we like. We’re interchangeable, which I like.”

There’s also Kahlil Brantley and Dom Mammarelli, who have shown some flashes here and there.

So yes, the tight end room is stacked and will play a vital role on offense, and Arroyo says his unit is equally adept as pass catchers or blockers.

“We’re all getting catches, all doing good things in practice,” Arroyo said. “(Blocking) I feel it’s a lot different (from last year). I like it. It’s more complex. I can do a lot of different things on a lot of different plays. … We can run the same play 10 different ways. That’s what I like.”

Arroyo says he thinks there will be a lot of two-tight end looks but “that’s up to coach Gattis, we’ll see.”

“I feel like I’m ready, our receivers are ready, running backs are ready, tight ends are ready to take that next step,” Arroyo adds.

Big picture-wise, Arroyo says consistency is the big issue on offense.

“We showed signs of greatness throughout all of fall camp,” he said.

* Asked about Skinner, Arroyo said, “He’s doing great, has come a long way since he got here. He’s gotten a little bit bigger, is pretty fast, too. We’re helping him, trying to mentor him. Just help him out so he can play this year.”