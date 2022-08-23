Read full article on original website
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Husky QB Commit Kienholz Shows Off Athleticism, Set to Have Ranking Increase
The UW recruit turns a simple catch into an attention-getter on social media.
Long-Range Husky Commit's Reputation Continues to Grow
LaMason Waller III had his recruiting ranking increase.
thestand.org
First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson
EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
winespectator.com
12 Prime Wine Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest
The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the United States’ best wine regions—and some of its best wine restaurants. All of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners across Washington and Oregon contribute to the thriving wine scene in this corner of the country, but these 12 stand out especially. From classic fine-dining experiences to casual neighborhood joints to a two-story butcher shop–restaurant space, these dining destinations offer benchmark wines while championing producers in their own backyard.
seattlerefined.com
Game Day Sunday Brunch at Metropolitan Grill returns in September
Sundays are for brunch and football — experience both at Metropolitan Grill. If you're looking to elevate your Sunday Funday with a healthy heaping of football, look no further. Metropolitan Grill's Game Day Sunday Brunch returns on Sunday, Sept. 25. Hungry football fans can watch the game while eating...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
seattlemet.com
11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington
Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Based CM Heating Sells To Florida’s Air Pros USA
CM Heating which began in this area in 1983 was recently sold to Air Pros USA. Here’s a press release about the deal. Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.
q13fox.com
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world. Washington State University ranks among the top 300 universities.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
insideradio.com
‘Brock & Salk’ Back In Mornings At KIRO-AM Seattle.
The “Brock & Salk” show returns to mornings on Bonneville’s “Seattle Sports” KIRO (710) three years after pivoting to a weekly podcast. The duo, Mike Salk and Brock Huard, teamed up for mornings on the station for ten years, from September 2009 to September 2019. The show will make its full return to the lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
seattleschild.com
Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines
Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
Buddy Holly’s only Seattle shows were 60 years ago this week
This story about Buddy Holly’s only visit to Seattle was originally published by MyNorthwest in October 2017. We’re reposting today in light of the recent passing of Crickets’ drummer Jerry Allison, who was interviewed for the 2017 story. Original:. Jerry Allison doesn’t remember much about his first...
Washington City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday
SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
everout.com
15 Burgers to Try in Seattle
National Burger Day is approaching this Thursday, August 25, and in honor of the occasion, we've curated this roundup of worthy options to add to your Seattle burger bucket list, from Big Max Burger Co.'s "Big Max" to Top Chef star Shota Nakajima's new smash burger pop-up at Redhook Brewlab. Read on to discover some of our favorite juicy patties in town. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
gigharbornow.org
Catching kings with the Krilich Killer
Gig Harbor resident Jason Krilich picks me up at the Gig Harbor dock with a smile and a friendly “welcome aboard.”. We have planned our trip for a beautiful, 78-degree Sunday afternoon. We’re fishing the outgoing tide, trying to catch the coveted king salmon. Krilich, 52, has fished...
