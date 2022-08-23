ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestand.org

First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson

EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
SEATTLE, WA
winespectator.com

12 Prime Wine Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the United States’ best wine regions—and some of its best wine restaurants. All of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners across Washington and Oregon contribute to the thriving wine scene in this corner of the country, but these 12 stand out especially. From classic fine-dining experiences to casual neighborhood joints to a two-story butcher shop–restaurant space, these dining destinations offer benchmark wines while championing producers in their own backyard.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Utah State
seattlerefined.com

Game Day Sunday Brunch at Metropolitan Grill returns in September

Sundays are for brunch and football — experience both at Metropolitan Grill. If you're looking to elevate your Sunday Funday with a healthy heaping of football, look no further. Metropolitan Grill's Game Day Sunday Brunch returns on Sunday, Sept. 25. Hungry football fans can watch the game while eating...
SEATTLE, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5

Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
PORTLAND, OR
seattlemet.com

11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington

Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Based CM Heating Sells To Florida’s Air Pros USA

CM Heating which began in this area in 1983 was recently sold to Air Pros USA. Here’s a press release about the deal. Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon St#Birmingham#Washington Huskies#Dawgpound#Uw#Usc#Oklahoma St Las Vegas#North Carolina Sun#Florida St La#C Michigan New Mexico#Byu#Wsu#Washington Athletics#Uwathletics
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
insideradio.com

‘Brock & Salk’ Back In Mornings At KIRO-AM Seattle.

The “Brock & Salk” show returns to mornings on Bonneville’s “Seattle Sports” KIRO (710) three years after pivoting to a weekly podcast. The duo, Mike Salk and Brock Huard, teamed up for mornings on the station for ten years, from September 2009 to September 2019. The show will make its full return to the lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
seattleschild.com

Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines

Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday

SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022

If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

15 Burgers to Try in Seattle

National Burger Day is approaching this Thursday, August 25, and in honor of the occasion, we've curated this roundup of worthy options to add to your Seattle burger bucket list, from Big Max Burger Co.'s "Big Max" to Top Chef star Shota Nakajima's new smash burger pop-up at Redhook Brewlab. Read on to discover some of our favorite juicy patties in town. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Catching kings with the Krilich Killer

Gig Harbor resident Jason Krilich picks me up at the Gig Harbor dock with a smile and a friendly “welcome aboard.”. We have planned our trip for a beautiful, 78-degree Sunday afternoon. We’re fishing the outgoing tide, trying to catch the coveted king salmon. Krilich, 52, has fished...
GIG HARBOR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy