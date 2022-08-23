ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Avantae Williams after Miami's Tuesday practice: This is the most football I've ever learned in my life

By CaneSport.com Staff about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J19Hu_0hS8uUD700
(photo by Neil Gershman)

The Miami Hurricanes have an interesting situation brewing at safety, with three highly regarded players working at the two spots: James Williams, Avantae Williams and Kam Kinchens.

Can James Williams work in the box?

Sure.

Can Kinchens work as essentially a cornerback at times given his coverage skills?

Yes to that as well.

So this will be one of the more intriguing mysteries that will be unveiled when the season begins. Who will start at safety? Who will wind up with the most reps out of those two spots? And will all three of these guys be on the field quite a bit together?

Don’t bet against that latter part. New coordinator Kevin Steele is a veteran who is multiple, thinks outside the box and wants to get his best players on the field together making plays.

After Tuesday’s practice, Avante shares his thoughts.

His personal progress?

“It’s going good,” Williams said. “I’m enjoying myself, having fun, enjoying the heat. I’m excited to be here. … I try to focus day by day, just get better on Greentree every day.”

As for what he anticipates in terms of who wins the starting safety job, which is between him and Kinchens, Avantae is still uncertain what might happen.

“We just get better every day,” Williams said.

Williams says he’s excited about new coordinator Kevin Steele’s schemes.

“I learned so much football, this is the most ball I’ve ever learned in my life,” he said. “I’m really starting to understand everything, beginning to see how to read offenses, do everything the right way. It’ll be fun bringing pressures, just the defense overall – I’m really excited.”

A 6-0, 198-pound third-year sophomore, Avantae flipped from Florida to Miami as a highly regarded 2020 4-star prospect out of DeLand (Fla.) High School. He redshirted in 2020, then had some personal issues that saw him arrested and then suspended in July of 2021 before charges were dropped and he was reinstated to the team in August. But he was suspended for the first six games last season by coaches due to the issue, and he wound up playing in the final six games with one start.

He totaled 18 tackles and had an athletic interception against Georgia Tech, returning it 32 yards. This spring, with Kam Kinchens out injured, he fared well working with the first team opposite James Williams.

An issue for Williams compared to Kinchens: he struggles in man coverage. When you look at his Pro Football Focus grades from last year what stands out is that while his pass rush and run defense grades were decent (66.4 and 64.8 respectively), his worst grade was as a tackler (50.3), with coverage also needing work (58.7).

“I don’t think too much about last year,” Williams said. “I just go day by day, go out every day and try to give my all, get better.”

Avantae says he fully expects this Miami defense to do its part to win games this season. And this fall his unit has performed very well against an offense that returns a Heisman candidate in QB Tyler Van Dyke and a lot of returning pieces at RB, TE and on the offensive line.

“We are really talented in the back end,” Williams said. “The other players are ready to get out there and have fun with us, too. The whole back end, us rotating and getting a breather when needed, enjoying every day.”

The goal for this Miami team?

“Not wanting to be mediocre,” he says. “We should go out there and want to be great every day. If we don’t have a good day, that’s not the standard. We should set the standard.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
The Spun

SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News

Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Steele
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Hurricanes
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
On3.com

Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools

Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day

Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy