Lloyd Wayne Kellum
Lloyd Wayne Kellum, 87, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Fairfield. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Capps Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel near Grapeland, Texas in Houston County with Bro. Roy Beaird officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers are Floyd Tate, Wallace Allman, Lloyd Dale Barker, Jerry Refior, Eric Barker, Bobby Bell and Daniel Barker. Honorary bearers are Preston Lively, John Barker, Phillip Barker and Jerry Barker.
Janet Carol Vail Race
Proverbs 31:10-31 Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands.
Fairfield Football Preview: Experience an Advantage for Eagle Varsity Team
The Fairfield Eagles entered the playoffs with a load of injuries and finished the season with a loss to the talented West Trojans. The season will begin with healthy players and high hopes for success in the future… and the future is now. The 2022 edition of the Fairfield...
