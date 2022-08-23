ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Lloyd Wayne Kellum

Lloyd Wayne Kellum, 87, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Fairfield. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Capps Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel near Grapeland, Texas in Houston County with Bro. Roy Beaird officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers are Floyd Tate, Wallace Allman, Lloyd Dale Barker, Jerry Refior, Eric Barker, Bobby Bell and Daniel Barker. Honorary bearers are Preston Lively, John Barker, Phillip Barker and Jerry Barker.
FAIRFIELD, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Janet Carol Vail Race

Proverbs 31:10-31 Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands.
FAIRFIELD, TX

