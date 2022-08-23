Chicago EDGE Marquise Lightfoot breaks down latest Notre Dame visit

The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO