Mankato, MN

kxlp941.com

Update: Missing Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center Patient Located

Mankato-Missing Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center patient Jesse Nikolas Rowland has been located. Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement and placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital. Public Safety thanks the community for their tips on this case. ————————–...
MANKATO, MN
Public Safety Seeks to Locate Missing Regional Treatment Center Patient

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is actively working with the Minnesota Department of Human Services to locate Jesse Nikolas Rowland, age 31. Rowland is a court committed patient at Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center and is mentally ill and dangerous. Rowland was on a supervised group community outing and...
MANKATO, MN

