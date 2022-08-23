Read full article on original website
kxlp941.com
Update: Missing Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center Patient Located
Mankato-Missing Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center patient Jesse Nikolas Rowland has been located. Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement and placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital. Public Safety thanks the community for their tips on this case. ————————–...
kxlp941.com
Public Safety Seeks to Locate Missing Regional Treatment Center Patient
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is actively working with the Minnesota Department of Human Services to locate Jesse Nikolas Rowland, age 31. Rowland is a court committed patient at Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center and is mentally ill and dangerous. Rowland was on a supervised group community outing and...
kxlp941.com
Princess Kay celebrates with ice cream, calls being carved in butter “extreme honor”
19-year-old Rachel Rynda, a college student from Montgomery in south-central Minnesota, is the State Fair’s 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Rynda’s likeness is being sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter that will be on display for fairgoers. “It’s just an unbelievable experience I’ve dreamed of...
