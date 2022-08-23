Warchant TV: FSU Football post-practice interview, Mike Norvell on newcomer emergence

Preparation for the Florida State Football 2022 season opener vs. Duquesne commenced on Tuesday morning in Tallahassee. Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell was proud of the effort in practice and the consistency of playmaking on display.

Norvell continues to feel confident about the likelihood of WR Deuce Spann emerging as a weapon for the FSU offense. Florida State resumes preparation for the Dukes on Wednesday morning.

***

***SPECIAL OFFER: Get a one-year subscription to Warchant.com for just $1! Limited time offer!***

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.