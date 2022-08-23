Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Effectiveness of interventions to support the transition home after acute stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1095 (2022) Cite this article. Effective support interventions to manage the transition to home after stroke are still mostly unknown. Aim. The purpose of this systematic review was to investigate the effectiveness of support interventions at transition from organised stroke services to...
Nature.com
Circular RNA hsa_circ_0007367 promotes the progression of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma by sponging miR-6820-3p and upregulating YAP1 expression
Circular RNAs (circRNAs) play critical regulatory roles in cancer biological processes. Nevertheless, the contributions and underlying mechanisms of circRNAs to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) remain largely unexplored. Dysregulated circRNAs between cancerous tissues and matched adjacent normal tissues were identified by circRNA microarray in PDAC. The biological effect of hsa_circ_007367 both in vitro and in vivo was demonstrated by gain- and loss-of-function experiments. Further, dual-luciferase reporter and RNA pull-down assays were performed to confirm the interaction among hsa_circ_007367, miR-6820-3p, and Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1). The expression of hsa_circ_007367 and YAP1 were detected by in situ hybridization (ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) using tissue microarray (TMA) in 128 PDAC samples. We first identified that a novel circRNA, hsa_circ_0007367, was markedly upregulated in PDAC tissues and cells. Functionally, in vivo and in vitro data indicated that hsa_circ_0007367 promotes the proliferation and metastasis of PDAC. Mechanistically, we confirmed that hsa_circ_0007367 could facilitate the expression of YAP1, a well-known oncogene, by sponging miR-6820-3p, which function as a tumor suppresser in PDAC cells. The results of ISH and IHC demonstrated that hsa_circ_0007367 and YAP1 were upregulated in PDAC tissues. Furthermore, clinical data showed that higher hsa_circ_0007367 expression was correlated with advanced histological grade and lymph node metastasis in PDAC patients. In conclusion, our findings reveal that hsa_circ_0007367 acts as an oncogene via modulating miR-6820-3p/YAP1 axis to promote the progression of PDAC, and suggest that hsa_circ_0007367 may serve as a potential therapeutic target for treatment of PDAC.
Nature.com
Molecular mechanisms underlying iron and phosphorus co-limitation responses in the nitrogen-fixing cyanobacterium Crocosphaera
In the nitrogen-limited subtropical gyres, diazotrophic cyanobacteria, including Crocosphaera, provide an essential ecosystem service by converting dinitrogen (N2) gas into ammonia to support primary production in these oligotrophic regimes. Natural gradients of phosphorus (P) and iron (Fe) availability in the low-latitude oceans constrain the biogeography and activity of diazotrophs with important implications for marine biogeochemical cycling. Much remains unknown regarding Crocosphaera's physiological and molecular responses to multiple nutrient limitations. We cultured C. watsonii under Fe, P, and Fe/P (co)-limiting scenarios to link cellular physiology with diel gene expression and observed unique physiological and transcriptional profiles for each treatment. Counterintuitively, reduced growth and N2 fixation resource use efficiencies (RUEs) for Fe or P under P limitation were alleviated under Fe/P co-limitation. Differential gene expression analyses show that Fe/P co-limited cells employ the same responses as single-nutrient limited cells that reduce cellular nutrient requirements and increase responsiveness to environmental change including smaller cell size, protein turnover (Fe-limited), and upregulation of environmental sense-and-respond systems (P-limited). Combined, these mechanisms enhance growth and RUEs in Fe/P co-limited cells. These findings are important to our understanding of nutrient controls on N2 fixation and the implications for primary productivity and microbial dynamics in a changing ocean.
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Nature.com
Hepatic ARID3A facilitates liver cancer malignancy by cooperating with CEP131 to regulate an embryonic stem cell-like gene signature
Liver cancer stemness refers to the stem cell-like phenotype of hepatocarcinoma cells and is closely related to a high degree of tumour malignancy. Here, we identified AT-rich interacting domain 3A (ARID3A) as one of the most upregulated stemness-related transcription factors in liver cancer by an in vitro functional screen. ARID3A can promote liver cancer cell viability and metastasis both in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, ARID3A interacts with CEP131 and transcriptionally activates KDM3A by co-occupying its promoter element, further upregulating the expression of downstream embryonic stem (ES) signature genes via demethylation of H3K9me2. ARID3A and CEP131 promote an ES cell gene signature through activation of KDM3A and contribute to the poor prognosis of liver cancer patients. Collectively, these results provide evidence highlighting a transcription-dependent mechanism of ARID3A in stemness regulation in liver cancer. The ARID3A/CEP131-KDM3A regulatory circuit could serve as a prognostic indicator and potential therapeutic target for liver cancer.
BioMed Central
Efficient infection of non-human primates with purified, cryopreserved Plasmodium knowlesi sporozoites
Malaria Journal volume 21, Article number: 247 (2022) Cite this article. Plasmodium falciparum (Pf) sporozoite (SPZ) vaccines are the only candidate malaria vaccines that induce > 90% vaccine efficacy (VE) against controlled human malaria infection and the only malaria vaccines to have achieved reproducible VE against malaria in adults in Africa. The goal is to increase the impact and reduce the cost of PfSPZ vaccines by optimizing vaccine potency and manufacturing, which will benefit from identification of immunological responses contributing to protection in humans. Currently, there is no authentic animal challenge model for assessing P. falciparum malaria VE. Alternatively, Plasmodium knowlesi (Pk), which infects humans and non-human primates (NHPs) in nature, can be used to experimentally infect rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta) to assess VE.
Nature.com
Correction to: Flavonoid-attracted Aeromonas sp. from the Arabidopsis root microbiome enhances plant dehydration resistance
Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-022-01288-7, published online 16 July 2022. In the initial online version of this article, Figure 4B was meant to show two replicates of each sample, but the two replicates of the sample "H1-treated, non-stressed" (rows #3 and #4) were accidentally showing one replicate. This flaw, with all the source data, was reported to the journal immediately after we were aware of it. Even though this flaw does not affect any of the conclusions in the article, we sincerely apologize for this oversight. Figure 4B has been corrected.
Nature.com
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
BioMed Central
Point-of-care ultrasound training for residents in anaesthesia and critical care: results of a national survey comparing residents and training program directors’ perspectives
BMC Medical Education volume 22, Article number: 647 (2022) Cite this article. Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) has become an essential tool for anaesthesia and critical care physicians and dedicated training is mandatory. This survey describes the current state of Italian residency training programs through the comparison of residents’ and directors’ perspective.
Nature.com
MicroRNAs in kidney injury and disease
MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression by degrading or repressing the translation of their target messenger RNAs. As miRNAs are critical regulators of cellular homeostasis, their dysregulation is a crucial component of cell and organ injury. A substantial body of evidence indicates that miRNAs are involved in the pathophysiology of acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease and allograft damage. Different subsets of miRNAs are dysregulated during AKI, chronic kidney disease and allograft rejection, which could reflect differences in the physiopathology of these conditions. miRNAs that have been investigated in AKI include miR-21, which has an anti-apoptotic role, and miR-214 and miR-668, which regulate mitochondrial dynamics. Various miRNAs are downregulated in diabetic kidney disease, including the miR-30 family and miR-146a, which protect against inflammation and fibrosis. Other miRNAs such as miR-193 and miR-92a induce podocyte dedifferentiation in glomerulonephritis. In transplantation, miRNAs have been implicated in allograft rejection and injury. Further work is needed to identify and validate miRNAs as biomarkers of graft function and of kidney disease development and progression. Use of combinations of miRNAs together with other molecular markers could potentially improve diagnostic or predictive power and facilitate clinical translation. In addition, targeting specific miRNAs at different stages of disease could be a promising therapeutic strategy.
Nature.com
Sprod for de-noising spatially resolved transcriptomics data based on position and image information
Spatially resolved transcriptomics (SRT) provide gene expression close to, or even superior to, single-cell resolution while retaining the physical locations of sequencing and often also providing matched pathology images. However, SRT expression data suffer from high noise levels, due to the shallow coverage in each sequencing unit and the extra experimental steps required to preserve the locations of sequencing. Fortunately, such noise can be removed by leveraging information from the physical locations of sequencing, and the tissue organization reflected in corresponding pathology images. In this work, we developed Sprod, based on latent graph learning of matched location and imaging data, to impute accurate SRT gene expression. We validated Sprod comprehensively and demonstrated its advantages over previous methods for removing drop-outs in single-cell RNA-sequencing data. We showed that, after imputation by Sprod, differential expression analyses, pathway enrichment and cell-to-cell interaction inferences are more accurate. Overall, we envision de-noising by Sprod to become a key first step towards empowering SRT technologies for biomedical discoveries.
BioMed Central
Face mask use during the COVID-19 pandemic: how risk perception, experience with COVID-19, and attitude towards government interact with country-wide policy stringency
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1622 (2022) Cite this article. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, governments imposed numerous regulations to protect public health, particularly the (mandatory) use of face masks. However, the appropriateness and effectiveness of face mask regulations have been widely discussed, as is apparent from the divergent measures taken across and within countries over time, including mandating, recommending, and discouraging their use. In this study, we analyse how country-level policy stringency and individual-level predictors associate with face mask use during the early stages of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Nature.com
Chromatin conformation of human oral epithelium can identify orofacial cleft missing functional variants
International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 43 (2022) Cite this article. Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) are the most widely used method to identify genetic risk loci associated with orofacial clefts (OFC). However, despite the increasing size of cohort, GWASs are still insufficient to detect all the heritability, suggesting there are more associations under the current stringent statistical threshold. In this study, we obtained an integrated epigenomic dataset based on the chromatin conformation of a human oral epithelial cell line (HIOEC) using RNA-seq, ATAC-seq, H3K27ac ChIP-seq, and DLO Hi-C. Presumably, this epigenomic dataset could reveal the missing functional variants located in the oral epithelial cell active enhancers/promoters along with their risk target genes, despite relatively less-stringent statistical association with OFC. Taken a non-syndromic cleft palate only (NSCPO) GWAS data of the Chinese Han population as an example, 3664 SNPs that cannot reach the strict significance threshold were subjected to this functional identification pipeline. In total, 254 potential risk SNPs residing in active cis-regulatory elements interacting with 1"‰718 promoters of oral epithelium-expressed genes were screened. Gapped k-mer machine learning based on enhancers interacting with epithelium-expressed genes along with in vivo and in vitro reporter assays were employed as functional validation. Among all the potential SNPs, we chose and confirmed that the risk alleles of rs560789 and rs174570 reduced the epithelial-specific enhancer activity by preventing the binding of transcription factors related to epithelial development. In summary, we established chromatin conformation datasets of human oral epithelial cells and provided a framework for testing and understanding how regulatory variants impart risk for clefts.
Nature.com
Phenogenomics of Mycobacterium abscessus
Multidimensional phenotyping links sequencing data and bacterial phenotypic diversity to uncover crucial virulence pathways in the emerging pathogen Mycobacterium abscessus. Traditional functional genomics approaches rely on in vitro generated mutant libraries of a reference strain that are used to link genotypes to phenotypes. Transposon mutagenesis, or CRISPR silencing-based libraries, allow the identification of domains, genes and pathways that interact to produce a phenotype. However, these approaches are limited by the use of reference strains and fail to integrate the genetic and phenotypic diversity of the 'wild' bacterial population in order to understand how traits are regulated in different strains of the same pathogen. Recent work has shown the benefits of combining high-throughput functional information and genomic data from clinical isolates to narrow down genomic determinants of antibiotic resistance and virulence3,4,5. As an alternative, large datasets of clinical strains can be sequenced, enabling the association between pathogen genomic diversity and phenotypic diversity when available. Bacterial genome-wide association studies (GWAS) are also useful, but present many limitations even when corrected by population structure6,7. Evolutionary approaches, such as the identification of convergent evolutionary events8 or signals of selection9, have helped to pinpoint candidate genomic determinants that can be later associated with phenotypes of interest. Alternative approaches based on machine learning or structure-based predictions have also been applied successfully10,11. Variation in bacteria is also defined by a diverse gene content across strains of the same species, known as the pangenome, and there are ways to link gene content to phenotypes. All of these approaches have intrinsic limitations, the most obvious one is that many traits are the result of the interaction of different mutations, a phenomenon called epistasis. Thus, individual approaches are limited to reveal the whole range of relevant genomic variants in a microbial pathogen even when large-scale and diverse associated phenotypic datasets exist, which is rarely the case.
Phys.org
First mouse model with mitochondrial tRNALeu mutation developed
Studying the role of mitochondria—the specialized structures within cells responsible for energy production—in metabolic diseases has been difficult because of a lack of animal models with the necessary mitochondrial mutations to observe these tiny organelles. However, a team from the University of Tsukuba have now generated the first mouse model carrying a disease-associated mitochondrial mutation and have shown that the resulting disease is caused by faulty RNA processing. Their study is published in Nucleic Acids Research.
Nature.com
Limited impact of fingolimod treatment during the initial weeks of ART in SIV-infected rhesus macaques
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is not curative due to the persistence of a reservoir of HIV-infected cells, particularly in tissues such as lymph nodes, with the potential to cause viral rebound after treatment cessation. In this study, fingolimod (FTY720), a lysophospholipid sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator is administered to SIV-infected rhesus macaques at initiation of ART to block the egress from lymphoid tissues of natural killer and T-cells, thereby promoting proximity between cytolytic cells and infected CD4+ T-cells. When compared with the ART-only controls, FTY720 treatment during the initial weeks of ART induces a profound lymphopenia and increases frequencies of CD8+ T-cells expressing perforin in lymph nodes, but not their killing capacity; FTY720 also increases frequencies of cytolytic NK cells in lymph nodes. This increase of cytolytic cells, however, does not limit measures of viral persistence during ART, including intact proviral genomes. After ART interruption, a subset of animals that initially receives FTY720 displays a modest delay in viral rebound, with reduced plasma viremia and frequencies of infected T follicular helper cells. Further research is needed to optimize the potential utility of FTY720 when coupled with strategies that boost the antiviral function of T-cells in lymphoid tissues.
boldsky.com
Newly Identified Gene Could Be Clue To Preventing Fungal Infection In Critical Patients
A recent study published in the journal Nature Communications talks about a newly identified gene that may provide the solution to avoiding the fungal infection Candidiasis, which commonly affects intensive care unit (ICU), cancer, and immunosuppressed patients. [1]. The information was published in a press release by the Ministry of...
Nature.com
The KU-PARP14 axis differentially regulates DNA resection at stalled replication forks by MRE11 and EXO1
Suppression of nascent DNA degradation has emerged as an essential role of the BRCA pathway in genome protection. In BRCA-deficient cells, the MRE11 nuclease is responsible for both resection of reversed replication forks, and accumulation of single stranded DNA gaps behind forks. Here, we show that the mono-ADP-ribosyltransferase PARP14 is a critical co-factor of MRE11. PARP14 is recruited to nascent DNA upon replication stress in BRCA-deficient cells, and through its catalytic activity, mediates the engagement of MRE11. Loss or inhibition of PARP14 suppresses MRE11-mediated fork degradation and gap accumulation, and promotes genome stability and chemoresistance of BRCA-deficient cells. Moreover, we show that the KU complex binds reversed forks and protects them against EXO1-catalyzed degradation. KU recruits the PARP14-MRE11 complex, which initiates partial resection to release KU and allow long-range resection by EXO1. Our work identifies a multistep process of nascent DNA processing at stalled replication forks in BRCA-deficient cells.
Nature.com
Divergent genomic trajectories predate the origin of animals and fungi
Animals and fungi have radically distinct morphologies, yet both evolved within the same eukaryotic supergroup: Opisthokonta1,2. Here we reconstructed the trajectory of genetic changes that accompanied the origin of Metazoa and Fungi since the divergence of Opisthokonta with a dataset that includes four novel genomes from crucial positions in the Opisthokonta phylogeny. We show that animals arose only after the accumulation of genes functionally important for their multicellularity, a tendency that began in the pre-metazoan ancestors and later accelerated in the metazoan root. By contrast, the pre-fungal ancestors experienced net losses of most functional categories, including those gained in the path to Metazoa. On a broad-scale functional level, fungal genomes contain a higher proportion of metabolic genes and diverged less from the last common ancestor of Opisthokonta than did the gene repertoires of Metazoa. Metazoa and Fungi also show differences regarding gene gain mechanisms. Gene fusions are more prevalent in Metazoa, whereas a larger fraction of gene gains were detected as horizontal gene transfers in Fungi and protists, in agreement with the long-standing idea that transfers would be less relevant in Metazoa due to germline isolation3,4,5. Together, our results indicate that animals and fungi evolved under two contrasting trajectories of genetic change that predated the origin of both groups. The gradual establishment of two clearly differentiated genomic contexts thus set the stage for the emergence of Metazoa and Fungi.
