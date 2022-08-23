Twitter founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.He was replying to a user on the social media platform asking if Twitter has turned out the way he envisioned it.“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.The former chief of the microblogging platform added that he wished Twitter was a “protocol” that “can’t be owned by a state, or company.”Mr Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Tesla chief Elon Musk made a bid to take...

