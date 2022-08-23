Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor John Doerr regrets passing on Elon Musk's Tesla, reflects on his early Amazon and Google bets, and trumpets climate tech in a new interview. Here are the 6 best quotes.
John Doerr discussed his early wagers on Amazon and Google in a recent interview. The billionaire venture capitalist expressed regret that he passed on Elon Musk's Tesla. The Kleiner Perkins chairman trumpeted the rich potential of the climate-technology space. John Doerr reflected on his early investments in Amazon and Google,...
Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China
Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta's (META) Facebook -- and venture capital firms.
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'
Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
Business Insider
Elon Musk's bitter fight over Twitter is causing an 'absurdly high' number of employees to flee the social media company for other jobs as they lose faith in leadership
An increasing number of Twitter employees are leaving the company, insiders say. Stress from Elon Musk's acquisition, along with "poor" executive leadership, is the cause. So many people have left recently that Twitter changed the way it categorizes attrition. A steady stream of Twitter employees have left the company in...
A billionaire who backed Jeff Bezos and Larry Page said not investing in 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk was 'probably the worst investment decision of all time'
John Doerr said he missed an opportunity to invest in Tesla in 2007. The venture capitalist chose to invest in a competitor that later went bankrupt instead. Doerr has been known for backing several key companies, including Amazon, Google, and Twitter. Billionaire investor John Doerr said passing up on an...
AdWeek
Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media’s Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max’s The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter’s brand safety solution, which is powered by Sounder’s Audio Data Cloud.
Amazon’s Dangerous New Acquisition
Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was buying the Roomba vacuum maker iRobot. On the surface, this move looks like a massive online retail marketplace acquiring a popular gadget to sell to its loyal shoppers. Roomba is a sparkling consumer product, and iRobot has sold 40 million of them over the past two decades. Shoppers today find them occupying end caps at big retailers such as Costco and Target. The device’s smooth, spinning design has given it a huge chunk of the $3 billion-a-year robot-vacuum market; three quarters of all smart vacuums sold in America bear the Roomba name. In that way, the deal makes sense.
AdWeek
Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Google’s Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots—and his lawyers are already on the case
A new bombshell report from a Twitter whistleblower could have big implications for the company’s coming court case with Elon Musk. Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Would-be Twitter buyer Elon Musk is actively trying to pull out of the $44 billion takeover deal as he...
Do You Want To Work With Elon Musk? Here's What Over 55% Of Benzinga's Twitter Followers Said
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is professionally a strict, exacting, and disciplined person - one who expects his employees to be enterprising, according to views shared by a former employee on a Podcast. Sharing Benzinga’s story on the Podcast, we ran a close-ended poll with our Twitter followers, asking...
Fast Company
These startups are helping online marketers get around Apple’s privacy changes
The beginning of the Great Adpocalypse can be traced back to April 2021, when Apple released its iOS 14.5 update and began enforcing a policy called App Tracking Transparency, which prevents apps like Facebook from tracking iPhone users across other apps and the mobile web, unless users opt in. Less...
In the midst of its battle with Elon Musk, Twitter threatens to revoke Bot Sentinel's data access after founder suggests Twitter has more than 5% 'bots'
Bot Sentinel is a platform that tracks Twitter for accounts that my be harmful or fake. It's been doing so since 2018, with access to Twitter's developer API. Now, Twitter is giving it two weeks to remove a "core" part of its site before its access is revoked. Bot Sentinel...
AdWeek
Google Topics Will Require Supplemental Signals to Succeed
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Since Google first announced Topics API, their new solution to help the advertising industry cope with the loss...
Verizon Stock: Bear vs. Bull
The bears and the bulls base their case on different areas of the company. Which one will end up being right?
Twitter becoming a company is ‘the biggest issue and my biggest regret,’ says Jack Dorsey
Twitter founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.He was replying to a user on the social media platform asking if Twitter has turned out the way he envisioned it.“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.The former chief of the microblogging platform added that he wished Twitter was a “protocol” that “can’t be owned by a state, or company.”Mr Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Tesla chief Elon Musk made a bid to take...
14 Most Expensive Cities To Retire and How Much You’ll Need To Be Comfortable
When you shop around for cities to spend your retirement, it's all about finding a place that matches your nest egg -- but not all nest eggs are created equal. Good To Know: 15 Worst States To Live...
nextbigfuture.com
Twitter Whistleblower Says Execs Committed Fraud Around Bots and User Counts
A cover letter from lawyers representing Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, disclosed evidence of alleged legal violations and fraud made by the company in recent years. Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity accused the social media company of committing fraud and numerous “egregious” security violations in an explosive whistleblower complaint revealed Tuesday, shaking confidence in the much-maligned platform and sending Twitter stock down about 7%.
Exclusive-Twitter reshuffles 'health' team amid spam bot debate
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is combining teams that work on reducing toxic content and spam bots, according to a staff memo on Tuesday seen by Reuters, amid accusations from a former executive that the company failed to do either job well.
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Turn On the Snapchat+ Badge
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat+ is Snap Inc.’s premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive and...
