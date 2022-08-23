ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Two-Car Crash on Fred Waring Drive [Indio, CA]

Three Hospitalized after 2-Vehicle Collision on Burr Street. The incident happened around 7:10 a.m., near Burr Street on August 22nd. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that crews had to extricate one victim who was trapped in the wreckage. Medics treated three occupants with...
KTLA

2 found dead in crashed vehicle in Colton

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a crashed vehicle in Colton early Thursday, police said. The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 800 block of South Pine Street. Responding officers found the victims inside a crashed vehicle, but only one appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, […]
L.A. Weekly

Gregory Hudson Lynch Dies in Rollover Crash on 5 Freeway [San Clemente, CA]

63-Year-Old Man Killed in Rollover Collision near Camino De Los Mares. The collision happened around 9:40 a.m., near Camino De Los Mares on August 20th. Per reports, 63-year-old Lynch was driving a Maserati west on the highway when he lost control for reasons unknown. As a result, the vehicle struck...
L.A. Weekly

John Morehouse Fatally Struck in Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 138 [Cajon, CA]

70-Year-Old Man Killed in 2-Car Accident near Hess Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:09 p.m., near Hess Road on August 7th. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. Medical personnel arrived to the scene...
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
vvng.com

Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
onscene.tv

DUI Suspected After Car Careens Into House | Moreno Valley

08.23.2022 | 5:30 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Moreno Valley and Riverside County Sheriff responded to a vehicle into a house. A woman who was driving the car was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. The house suffered major structural damage. Two patients were transported...
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident on Bear Valley Road [Apple Valley, CA]

APPLE VALLEY, CA (August 23, 2022) – Police responded to an accident on Bear Valley Road that left one person dead, Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on August 17th at around 12:46 p.m. involving a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, a 2017 Subaru Forester, and a four-door Mazda sedan.
L.A. Weekly

5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Bridge Street [San Jacinto, CA]

SAN JACINTO, CA (August 23, 2022) – On Friday afternoon, a multi-vehicle crash on Bridge Street left at least five people with injuries. The three-vehicle collision occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Bridge Street and Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Furthermore, investigators said...
Fontana Herald News

Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23

An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
northcountydailystar.com

Death Investigation – Unincorporated San Marcos

He following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On August 25 just after 7:00 a.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a radio call...
SAN MARCOS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 22, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that killed one man. The collision happened around 3:40 p.m., just east of Via Zancas on August 16th. Per reports, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a white Mercedes...
FALLBROOK, CA
KTLA

Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded

A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
knau.org

Flash flood washes out part of Interstate 10, main highway between Phoenix and Los Angeles

Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood. Heavy rain and flooding Wednesday washed out several lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the California-Arizona state line. The Interstate 10 washout occurred near the community of Desert Center in Riverside County, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles.

