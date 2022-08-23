Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
3 Injured in Two-Car Crash on Fred Waring Drive [Indio, CA]
Three Hospitalized after 2-Vehicle Collision on Burr Street. The incident happened around 7:10 a.m., near Burr Street on August 22nd. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that crews had to extricate one victim who was trapped in the wreckage. Medics treated three occupants with...
2 found dead in crashed vehicle in Colton
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a crashed vehicle in Colton early Thursday, police said. The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 800 block of South Pine Street. Responding officers found the victims inside a crashed vehicle, but only one appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, […]
NBC Los Angeles
CHP Investigating Possible Road Rage Incident After Crash in Temecula Kills One
The California Highway Patrol is looking into whether a case of road rage may have led to a deadly crash in Temecula on Wednesday. The crash took place just after 8 p.m. along the southbound 15 Freeway. Two cars slammed into each other, ejecting one of the drivers. The ejected...
L.A. Weekly
Gregory Hudson Lynch Dies in Rollover Crash on 5 Freeway [San Clemente, CA]
63-Year-Old Man Killed in Rollover Collision near Camino De Los Mares. The collision happened around 9:40 a.m., near Camino De Los Mares on August 20th. Per reports, 63-year-old Lynch was driving a Maserati west on the highway when he lost control for reasons unknown. As a result, the vehicle struck...
L.A. Weekly
John Morehouse Fatally Struck in Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 138 [Cajon, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Killed in 2-Car Accident near Hess Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:09 p.m., near Hess Road on August 7th. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. Medical personnel arrived to the scene...
L.A. Weekly
Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash on North Farrell Drive [Palm Springs, CA]
Traffic Accident on East Via Escuela Left One Injured. The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m., at the intersection of North Farrell Drive and East Via Escuela. According to reports, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Emergency services were dispatched to the area shortly after. Upon arrival, they located an...
vvng.com
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
onscene.tv
DUI Suspected After Car Careens Into House | Moreno Valley
08.23.2022 | 5:30 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Moreno Valley and Riverside County Sheriff responded to a vehicle into a house. A woman who was driving the car was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. The house suffered major structural damage. Two patients were transported...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident on Bear Valley Road [Apple Valley, CA]
APPLE VALLEY, CA (August 23, 2022) – Police responded to an accident on Bear Valley Road that left one person dead, Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on August 17th at around 12:46 p.m. involving a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, a 2017 Subaru Forester, and a four-door Mazda sedan.
L.A. Weekly
5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Bridge Street [San Jacinto, CA]
SAN JACINTO, CA (August 23, 2022) – On Friday afternoon, a multi-vehicle crash on Bridge Street left at least five people with injuries. The three-vehicle collision occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Bridge Street and Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Furthermore, investigators said...
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after her car is struck in Fontana by vehicle which was fleeing hit-and-run incident
A woman died after her car was struck in Fontana by a vehicle which had been fleeing from a hit-and-run incident in Rialto on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The collision in eastern Fontana occurred at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at about 2:47...
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
northcountydailystar.com
Death Investigation – Unincorporated San Marcos
He following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On August 25 just after 7:00 a.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a radio call...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 22, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that killed one man. The collision happened around 3:40 p.m., just east of Via Zancas on August 16th. Per reports, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a white Mercedes...
Flash flooding washes out part of eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County
Flash flooding in eastern Riverside County washed out a part of the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Caltrans.
foxla.com
Flash flood destroys section of 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border
A flash flood damaged a portion of the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the AZ-CA border. The roadway has one lane open as of Thursday morning.
Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded
A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
knau.org
Flash flood washes out part of Interstate 10, main highway between Phoenix and Los Angeles
Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood. Heavy rain and flooding Wednesday washed out several lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the California-Arizona state line. The Interstate 10 washout occurred near the community of Desert Center in Riverside County, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles.
