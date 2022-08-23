Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state’s law is unconstitutional.
classichits106.com
Tickborne Heartland Virus is reported in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – An older person who resides in Southern Illinois recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009. Although most people infected have fully recovered, a few older individuals with medical comorbidities have died. There are no vaccines to prevent Heartland virus infections.
classichits106.com
Secretary of State Jesse White tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for COVID-19. The 88-year-old reportedly has mild symptoms and is conducting work from home while in quarantine. Secretary White is double vaccinated and twice boosted and following appropriate CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines.
classichits106.com
24 states get $560M for high-priority cleanup of wells
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants, 400 of those in Illinois. It’s part of $4.7 billion set for orphan well cleanup under the bipartisan infrastructure plan approved late last year. The department has said $1.15 billion will be given out during this fiscal year. Most of the states are getting $25 million each. Arkansas and Mississippi are getting $5 million each.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
classichits106.com
July shows LaSalle County with highest unemployment rate in the area
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in July, continuing on a downwards trend. The Illinois Department of Employment Security’s monthly data release shows In July, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment include Professional and Business Services. Manufacturing, and Trade. Locally, LaSalle County remains the highest unemployed at 4.9%, up from last month. Bureau and Putnam County remain between 4.1% and 4.3% unemployment.
Comments / 0