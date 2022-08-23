Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.
Police arrest hit-and-run driver in deadly wreck case
Tucson police identified a 57-year-old man who died after an Aug. 17 wreck and made an arrest in the case. Police say Martin Rolando Batista was found in a desert lot.
AZFamily
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police officer shot a suspect at the Circle K at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Sgt. Richard Grandillas, the SWAT team...
KOLD-TV
Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
Four people, including Pima County Constable, killed at apartment shooting
Officers say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Lind Commons Apartments, 3493 E. Lind Rd. According to the TPD, SWAT officers had to negotiate with a hostage situation.
Four people killed, including constable, at Tucson apartment complex
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is responding to reports of a shooting. Officers say the shooting happened at 3493 E. Lind Rd.
AOL Corp
4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona
Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Tucson police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect in a mobility scooter last year has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Mike Storie, attorney for Ryan Remington, confirmed his client was charged. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover hosted a 3 p.m....
AZFamily
DPS officer released from hospital after being dragged during car chase
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been released from the hospital after being dragged during a car chase on State Route 92 earlier this month. Officials say that on Thursday, Aug. 11, an Acura sedan was pulled over on SR...
Former Tucson officer indicted on manslaughter charges
Former police officer Ryan Remington, who was fired in January, is indicted on manslaughter charges for shooting a man in a wheelchair, per the TPD's Association attorney Mike Storie.
Deadly crash on Nogales Highway
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Nogales Highway involving serious injuries on Aug. 12 around 10:15p.m. on 8500 block of South Nogales Highway.
TPD: Shooting near Irvington Road
The Tucson Police Department responds to a report of a shooting near Irvington. Officers got calls reporting of shots heard and several people running from the area.
KTAR.com
Arizona jail inmate dies after corrections officers use Taser on him multiple times
PHOENIX — An Arizona jail inmate died last week after corrections officers used a Taser on him multiple times while trying to subdue him, authorities said Wednesday. Wade Welch, 37, died on Aug. 16, a day after he was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson for domestic violence and other counts, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
16-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Rio Rico killing
A 16-year-old boy faces murder charges in the killing of a 72-year-old man. The suspect was found hiding in the attic of a home at 1391 Anclar Court in Rio Rico, Ariz. Friday.
ABC 15 News
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
Four car collision near Valencia
The Tucson Police Department responds to a four car collision near Valencia. The incident occurred at South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.
Tucson man sentenced to three years for dealing firearms without a license
A Tucson man is facing three years of prison for dealing firearms without a license. The man has been identified as 37-year-old Isaias Delgado. Jennifer G. Zipps, United States District
Man shot and killed at Joaquin Murrieta Park
Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at Joaquin Murrieta Park on Monday
Convicted killer of George Floyd transferred to Tucson prison
The former police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a Tucson prison, CBS Minnesota reports.
