KOLD-TV

Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
AOL Corp

4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona

Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
KTAR.com

Arizona jail inmate dies after corrections officers use Taser on him multiple times

PHOENIX — An Arizona jail inmate died last week after corrections officers used a Taser on him multiple times while trying to subdue him, authorities said Wednesday. Wade Welch, 37, died on Aug. 16, a day after he was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson for domestic violence and other counts, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said in a press release.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
ABC 15 News

