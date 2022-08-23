ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Nets Announce Official Decision On Kevin Durant

It appears Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have decided to move forward... together. On Tuesday, Nets GM Sean Marks released a statement, letting the basketball world know that the relationship is on the mend and KD's future remains in Brooklyn:. Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves. Just two weeks after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay a little longer in LA, Rob Pelinka made a bold move in the hopes of improving the team for next season. The Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz […] The post The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are on the same team now and NBA fans have no idea how this will work

There are times when we’ve seen NBA rivals put their differences aside and come together as friends. We actually see it all the time. LeBron James and Draymond Green seem to be best friends now. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are cool now, too. But they definitely weren’t back in 2017, Or how about Kyrie Irving and LeBron? They were actually trying to play ball with one another again.
NBA
FanSided

5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets

With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Nets could sign former Steve Nash teammate?

Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard. NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has over ten years of NBA experience).
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: Nobody can beat Warriors in quest to repeat

When all was said and done, it didn’t matter where Kevin Durant ended up in Stephen A. Smith’s eyes. The ESPN analyst believes there aren’t any teams that can knock the Warriors off their championship pedestal -- Durant or not. During “First Take” on Tuesday morning, Smith...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Rich Kleiman
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Jay Williams' Brooklyn Nets Claim Is Going Viral

After countless weeks of rumors, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant announced Tuesday that they've mutually agreed to "move forward" together for the 2022-23 season. While on ESPN's Get Up this Wednesday morning, Jay Williams was asked about the pressure Brooklyn will face this upcoming season. Williams believes the Nets...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Markieff Morris, Nets reportedly have mutual interest

Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard. NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free-agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has more than 10 years of NBA experience).
NBA
NBC Sports

Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers

Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy