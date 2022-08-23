There are times when we’ve seen NBA rivals put their differences aside and come together as friends. We actually see it all the time. LeBron James and Draymond Green seem to be best friends now. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are cool now, too. But they definitely weren’t back in 2017, Or how about Kyrie Irving and LeBron? They were actually trying to play ball with one another again.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO