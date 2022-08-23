‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278

Read full article on original website
Mic Diezle
2d ago
It's UFC one of the most dangerous combat sports in the world. You can be the best or one of the best and all it takes is one mistake and it's lights out. You could be winning every round against a guy you're supposed to beat and one mistake its light out. This is a tough sport I commend all those guys and hope they have all of their senses in tact the day they choose to retire and give it up. Great fight to both guys.
Reply(2)
11
NO-DEMS-LIFE-MATTERS
2d ago
I just saw Chuck at the movie theater in Kalispell MT yesterday. He saw me see him. He immediately put his phone to his ear like he was on the phone. lol
Reply
7
demonRATslayer
2d ago
Usman is CLEARLY the hetter fighter and with the exception of the last 2 minutes of the 1st round, Usman was dominating rounds 3, 4 and 5 UNTIL the KO....
Reply(2)
4
