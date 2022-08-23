ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett gets honest about facing Baker Mayfield

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that facing his former team will mean a little more to him than any other game after he was replaced by Deshaun Watson and traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, that won’t necessarily be true for Mayfield’s former teammate Myles Garrett.
ClutchPoints

Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1

The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh: 'No question' Tyler Huntley can be starting QB in NFL

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh both sounded optimistic in late July that Jackson and the club would ultimately come to terms on a long-term contract extension before the start of the regular season. No such agreement has been announced, however, and Jackson is currently...
Yardbarker

Former NFL Star Blasts The Dolphins Over Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins pulled out all the stops to upgrade their roster. On the offensive line, they added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. They also acquired Melvin Ingram III to bolster their defense. Meanwhile, they revamped their backfield with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. But their biggest splash...
Yardbarker

Fox teasing Tom Brady was on 'The Masked Singer' during break from Buccaneers?

As far as outsiders are concerned, the 11-day training-camp break that quarterback Tom Brady recently enjoyed away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains mostly unexplained other than that it was supposedly related to unspecified "personal reasons" and reportedly included a family vacation in the Bahamas. Internet sleuths digging for clues...
Yardbarker

Veteran pass-catcher says he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers

We may be just a few weeks away from the regular season, but there are still free agents out there who are looking for a job. That includes wide receiver, which has been a point of emphasis for the Packers all off-season. With the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins. On top of that they took three wide receivers in the 2022 draft. Still, there has been much speculation about Green Bay bringing in another veteran. Just a few days ago a certain veteran wide receiver made it known he wanted to play in Green Bay. Today he doubled down on that request.
Yardbarker

'Explosive' and 'violent': Randy Gregory proving Broncos' gamble worth risk

The Broncos gambled on defensive end Randy Gregory, signing him to a five-year, $70 million contract in March. Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said he is worth the risk. “[Gregory] is what's we thought he would be,” Evero said in a news conference Thursday. “He’s an explosive athlete [who's] going...
Yardbarker

Report: Browns have 'no intention' of trading Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt has been openly seeking a new contract this offseason. The running back even held himself out of team drills at one point to send a message, but the Cleveland Browns do not seem willing to budge. Hunt reportedly told the Browns before training camp that he wanted to...
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/25/22)

Daryl Ruiter paints an accurate picture of what happens when Modell is eliminated. Browns fans celebrate just like the 1972 Miami Dolphins team does when an NFL team does not touch its perfect record. That means champagne and a party which ironically Dolphins legend Don Shula said did not actually...
Yardbarker

The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option

The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
