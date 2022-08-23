Read full article on original website
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
Sebring mom sentenced for leaving daughter, pets alone
Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest Friday and was found guilty of child endangering and prohibitions concerning companion animal charges.
wtuz.com
Six Competing for 2022 Tuscarawas Fair Queen
Six young ladies interviewed to become the next representative of the Tuscarawas County Fair. The position allows the selected youth to travel around the state at other fairs and participate in events and parades. In 2021, Cameron Brandt was named King and crowned Queen was Riley Randolph. Interviewing for 2022...
Missing Teen Found
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Mahoning County rape case
A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges.
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
Officials said there was a overpowering stench and the dog couldn't have been dead for more than a week.
Wanted Wallaby still on the run in Stark County
It's been almost two weeks since reports of a wallaby roaming a small Stark County village were first reported. And still, police say the marsupial remains evasive.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Sheriff: Results of drunk riding could be crushing
ASHLAND – During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Ashland County to decrease impaired motorcycle riding. From Aug. 19 through Sept....
Summit mall evacuated; gun pulled during fight
Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.
cleveland19.com
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
Human trafficking sting suspects appear in Mahoning County Court
Sixteen of the 17 men who were caught up in the latest sex sting from the Valley's Human Trafficking Task Force made their initial appearances in court Tuesday afternoon.
Reward offered in search for accused killer of Akron mother
Speaking from her broken heart, Amy Perry shared her pain of losing her older sister, Toni Westover, to gun violence along with a personal message to the person who took Toni away.
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Head-on crash ‘intentional’: Holmes County Sheriff
Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.
Woman charged after troopers find drugs following multi-county vehicle pursuit
A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
WFMJ.com
Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff
The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
whbc.com
Knox County Investigators Find Thouands of Weapons in Home of 2 Slain Brothers
MT VERNON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A thousand guns and over 100,000 rounds of ammunition. That’s what investigators found inside the Mount Vernon home of two brothers, shot dead by police as they engaged them in gunfire, according to police. The weekend shooting deaths...
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend.
