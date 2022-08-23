Read full article on original website
School considers cutting bus service due to driver shortage
With the new school year underway, the Copley-Fairlawn School District is asking parents if they would be willing to voluntarily remove their children from their bus route as the district attempts to compensate for a challenge faced by most every school district across Northeast Ohio.
No action needed: Power bills going down for 500K Ohioans
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio have seen their electric bills skyrocket.
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
These NE Ohio communities have the harshest penalties for passing school buses
In some northeast Ohio communities, motorists could face fines up to $1,000 or a month behind bars if caught illegally passing a stopped school bus. In most communities whose ordinances FOX 8 reviewed, the penalty for passing a school bus that has stopped to take on or let off children — regardless of whether has a stop-sign arm deployed — is the same as the state's: a misdemeanor count with a fine of no more than $500 and a possibility of the highest level of license suspension, up to one year. It's also two points on your license.
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
cleveland19.com
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
Deadly drug: Tranq-dope found in Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
WTAP
Ohio high school students are now required to take financial literacy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Managing your personal finances is a lesson many adults learn by trial and error but that’s changing for Ohio students. The freshmen class and the classes that follow are now required to earn half a credit of financial literacy. This is due to a new...
Your Radio Place
“Eye in the Sky” Ohio leading the way with new aircraft tracking system
COLUMBUS – As the number of operating drones grow, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and unmanned aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to the...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
wyso.org
Bill would prohibit Ohio homeowners' associations from banning "thin blue line" flag
Two Republican state lawmakers say homeowners’ associations shouldn’t be able to ban display of a flag that’s typically used to show support for police and law enforcement. The bill would prohibit HOAs from banning the “thin blue line” flag, a black-and-white version of the American flag with...
wtuz.com
Six Competing for 2022 Tuscarawas Fair Queen
Six young ladies interviewed to become the next representative of the Tuscarawas County Fair. The position allows the selected youth to travel around the state at other fairs and participate in events and parades. In 2021, Cameron Brandt was named King and crowned Queen was Riley Randolph. Interviewing for 2022...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
cleveland19.com
Lorain family pushing for stricter punishments for juveniles
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in December the unimaginable happened to a one year old boy. According to family Jessie Webber was being watched by a 13-year-old neighbor while his mother ran next door. “When I came back home I found my son unresponsive, “ said Heather Banbury. “he beat...
Ohio man died in West Virginia coal coal mine after being struck by locomotive
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and […]
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Do you recognize this man? Facial reconstruction unveiled in Ohio cold case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police in Northeast Ohio are hoping a new clay facial reconstruction will help them crack a cold case from the late 1980′s. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department have released a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found 35 years ago.
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
