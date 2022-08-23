ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

These NE Ohio communities have the harshest penalties for passing school buses

In some northeast Ohio communities, motorists could face fines up to $1,000 or a month behind bars if caught illegally passing a stopped school bus. In most communities whose ordinances FOX 8 reviewed, the penalty for passing a school bus that has stopped to take on or let off children — regardless of whether has a stop-sign arm deployed — is the same as the state's: a misdemeanor count with a fine of no more than $500 and a possibility of the highest level of license suspension, up to one year. It's also two points on your license.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizenship#Electric Bill#Gross Income#Central Air Conditioning#Poverty
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Harrison County, OH
City
Carroll, OH
City
Tuscarawas, OH
Times Gazette

Why are gulls in Ohio?

You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
wtuz.com

Six Competing for 2022 Tuscarawas Fair Queen

Six young ladies interviewed to become the next representative of the Tuscarawas County Fair. The position allows the selected youth to travel around the state at other fairs and participate in events and parades. In 2021, Cameron Brandt was named King and crowned Queen was Riley Randolph. Interviewing for 2022...
DOVER, OH
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Lorain family pushing for stricter punishments for juveniles

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in December the unimaginable happened to a one year old boy. According to family Jessie Webber was being watched by a 13-year-old neighbor while his mother ran next door. “When I came back home I found my son unresponsive, “ said Heather Banbury. “he beat...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Do you recognize this man? Facial reconstruction unveiled in Ohio cold case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police in Northeast Ohio are hoping a new clay facial reconstruction will help them crack a cold case from the late 1980′s. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department have released a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found 35 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy