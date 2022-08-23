Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
At South Jeff Rescue, everyone’s family
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - EMS services can never have too many hands on deck. Services like the South Jefferson Rescue Squad welcomes new volunteers as if they’re family. “Everybody knows everybody around here, and especially when you join here and we get new people, it’s like they’ve been here for 10 years,” EMT Justyn St. Croix said.
New class of Drug Recognition Experts announced
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced the newest class of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) on Wednesday. DREs are extensively trained to see signs of impairment other than from alcohol. The state now has 390 DREs in service.
wwnytv.com
Samaritan reopens one lab, closes others
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Imaging and Lab Center is set to open back up Thursday, after a staff shortage forced it to close. The lab on Coffeen Street in Watertown has been closed to patients since Monday. Patients have been asked to visit the hospital’s...
informnny.com
Watertown City School District Superintendent says farewell ahead of retirement
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After 35 years, Patricia LaBarr is saying goodbye to the Watertown City School District. LaBarr announced her retirement earlier this year. Throughout her career in education, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent, with all but one of those years in the Watertown district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
21st, 24th Congressional races called in favor of Tenney and Castelli
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With more than half of the vote in for second of two Primary Elections in New York State, the 21st and 24th Congressional races have been called. People in the tri-county area are participating in two separate elections for congressional candidates. The newly created 24th Congressional District and the redrawn 21st Congressional District.
wwnytv.com
Low turnout for primary elections
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We can attribute to a lot of different factors. The end of summer vacation, the fact that it’s raining outside, the fact that it’s a little confusing that we had two separate primaries this year,” said Jude Seymour. Just a few...
wwnytv.com
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -“We hope that it will help retain and recruit new staff members. It’s always a difficult process, so anything we can do and be part of. We’re obviously going to comply and be active participants in,” said Samaritan Medical Center Spokesperson Leslie DiStefano.
wwnytv.com
Bravo Italiano Festival is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Bravo Italiano returns to the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena this weekend. Organizer Jim Scordo filled us in on this year’s festival. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At Noon. The weekend starts with the Miss Italiano pageant at 7 p.m. on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
wwnytv.com
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection. The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School. The fire department serves...
wwnytv.com
From parched to soaked: A month’s worth of rain in 3 days
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Conditions have been on the dry side for parts of the north country, but that may have changed this week. The Northeast Climate Control Center at Cornell University says Watertown picked up 3.2 inches of rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. That’s a little more...
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
wwnytv.com
Samaritan extends imaging center closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center will be closed. Samaritan announced Tuesday evening the facility on Coffeen Street, next to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday “as we continue to have a staffing shortage for this service.”. Samaritan originally closed the...
wwnytv.com
Brew York has another year on tap in Sackets Harbor this weekend
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One North Country festival is gearing up for this weekend, hoping to provide a good time for a good cause. The 6th annual Brew York Music Festival is on tap for Saturday in Sackets Harbor. The all day music fest starts at noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields.
wwnytv.com
O’burg mayor charged with false statements
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly has been charged with providing false statements to law enforcement. St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe confirmed Skelly was charged with two counts of providing false statements, misdemeanors, and was issued an appearance ticket. The charges were first reported by the Watertown Times.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Ogdensburg, NY USA
I am vacationing from Massachusetts to the St Lawrence River and stopped at Price Chopper in Ogdensburg, NY. This gem was on the ground by the carts outside the building! My husband found a couple of these 2 years ago at Letchworth State Park in NY, so I already knew its story. Thank you so much to the kind and talented person who made and then shared this one!
wwnytv.com
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
northcountrynow.com
Students return to St. Lawrence County
College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
Comments / 0