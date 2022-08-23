ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

At South Jeff Rescue, everyone’s family

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - EMS services can never have too many hands on deck. Services like the South Jefferson Rescue Squad welcomes new volunteers as if they’re family. “Everybody knows everybody around here, and especially when you join here and we get new people, it’s like they’ve been here for 10 years,” EMT Justyn St. Croix said.
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

Samaritan reopens one lab, closes others

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Imaging and Lab Center is set to open back up Thursday, after a staff shortage forced it to close. The lab on Coffeen Street in Watertown has been closed to patients since Monday. Patients have been asked to visit the hospital’s...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Watertown City School District Superintendent says farewell ahead of retirement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After 35 years, Patricia LaBarr is saying goodbye to the Watertown City School District. LaBarr announced her retirement earlier this year. Throughout her career in education, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent, with all but one of those years in the Watertown district.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Drum, NY
Government
City
Fort Drum, NY
wwnytv.com

21st, 24th Congressional races called in favor of Tenney and Castelli

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With more than half of the vote in for second of two Primary Elections in New York State, the 21st and 24th Congressional races have been called. People in the tri-county area are participating in two separate elections for congressional candidates. The newly created 24th Congressional District and the redrawn 21st Congressional District.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Low turnout for primary elections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We can attribute to a lot of different factors. The end of summer vacation, the fact that it’s raining outside, the fact that it’s a little confusing that we had two separate primaries this year,” said Jude Seymour. Just a few...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -“We hope that it will help retain and recruit new staff members. It’s always a difficult process, so anything we can do and be part of. We’re obviously going to comply and be active participants in,” said Samaritan Medical Center Spokesperson Leslie DiStefano.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Bravo Italiano Festival is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Bravo Italiano returns to the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena this weekend. Organizer Jim Scordo filled us in on this year’s festival. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At Noon. The weekend starts with the Miss Italiano pageant at 7 p.m. on...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Command Sergeant
wwnytv.com

In Canton, old building gets new life

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection. The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School. The fire department serves...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

From parched to soaked: A month’s worth of rain in 3 days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Conditions have been on the dry side for parts of the north country, but that may have changed this week. The Northeast Climate Control Center at Cornell University says Watertown picked up 3.2 inches of rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. That’s a little more...
WATERTOWN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
wwnytv.com

Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Samaritan extends imaging center closing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center will be closed. Samaritan announced Tuesday evening the facility on Coffeen Street, next to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday “as we continue to have a staffing shortage for this service.”. Samaritan originally closed the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Brew York has another year on tap in Sackets Harbor this weekend

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One North Country festival is gearing up for this weekend, hoping to provide a good time for a good cause. The 6th annual Brew York Music Festival is on tap for Saturday in Sackets Harbor. The all day music fest starts at noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

O’burg mayor charged with false statements

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly has been charged with providing false statements to law enforcement. St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe confirmed Skelly was charged with two counts of providing false statements, misdemeanors, and was issued an appearance ticket. The charges were first reported by the Watertown Times.
OGDENSBURG, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Ogdensburg, NY USA

I am vacationing from Massachusetts to the St Lawrence River and stopped at Price Chopper in Ogdensburg, NY. This gem was on the ground by the carts outside the building! My husband found a couple of these 2 years ago at Letchworth State Park in NY, so I already knew its story. Thank you so much to the kind and talented person who made and then shared this one!
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Students return to St. Lawrence County

College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy