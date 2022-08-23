Read full article on original website
Heidi DiAngelo, Kathryn Mullins Join Ridecell to Elevate Strategic Alliances Around the Globe
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced two new members of the executive team: Heidi DiAngelo as Strategic Business Development Director and Kathryn Mullins as Growth Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005630/en/ Heidi DiAngelo, Strategic Business Development Director, Ridecell (Photo: Business Wire)
Essential Utilities Appoints Kimberly Joyce as Corporate Secretary, Adding to Her Extensive List of Experience
Kimberly Joyce.Image Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities has announced that Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs Kimberly Joyce has added the role of corporate secretary to her responsibilities.
Providing Credit for Small Businesses - Interview With Dave Lewis, CEO and Founder of Ranqx
HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background. I’ve donned many hats over my lifetime but have spent the last two decades firmly in the B2B world. Prior to starting Ranqx, I founded a company called VantagePoint, a growth advisory business with offices in Auckland, Sydney and Dubai.
Elastic Names Ken Exner Chief Product Officer
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced the appointment of Ken Exner as chief product officer (CPO) effective August 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005664/en/ Elastic Names Ken Exner Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Why this CEO takes job candidates out for lunch before hiring them
Leaders often say surrounding yourself with great people is key to their success, but finding those people can be easier said than done. Gonzalo Brujo, global CEO at Interbrand, revealed to CNBC "Make It" the key things he looks for when building out a team. "Try to have a diversified...
Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005607/en/ Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) (Photo: Business Wire)
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
freightwaves.com
Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress announces 2nd round of corporate layoffs
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based U.S. Xpress announced it is cutting another 5% of its corporate workforce in the trucking company’s second round of layoffs in three months. Since May, the trucking giant has cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, around 140 office jobs. No drivers were impacted in either round of layoffs.
CNBC
The future of the CEO job is becoming more techie, outside the tech industry
Most often, companies look to executives in positions like COO or CFO to fill open CEO roles. But recent chief executive officer appointments at Weber and XPO Logistics show more companies are seeing value in having a leader with a tech background. That provides a new opportunity for chief technology...
Choosing the Right ITSM Partner: Questions To Ask When Shortlisting Suppliers
Service management solutions are investments in an organization's future. The most successful partnerships are built with organizations emphasizing freedom, trust, and responsibility. Don't underestimate the importance of company culture when considering an ITSM vendor. Ask each vendor how they plan to grow with you, and how they're willing to help you grow in the future. Invite representatives from that vendor to strategic meetings involving the business areas that their product will touch and affect. Invite vendors into strategy sessions to help them align their product to your strategy in the most efficient manner possible.
The 2022 job market is like the Wild West. Here are 5 ways employees can manage their careers right now.
Recession fears, layoffs, and hiring freezes may make it seem like navigating your career is harder than ever before, but it's still possible.
Inc.com
This Entrepreneur Has Built a Paper Empire in a Digital Age
Ashley Reynolds, 36, has always used paper planners not just as an organizational and productivity tool, but also as a vital place to record her feelings. Ultimately, though, she was never able to find one with exactly the design or features she was looking for. So when she left her job at Capital One in 2014, she decided to turn her passion into a business. The following year, she launched Richmond, Virginia-based Cloth & Paper, a company that makes planners. The business flourished during the pandemic, with revenue reaching more than $7 million in 2021. That figure represented 880 percent growth from 2018, landing Cloth & Paper at number 717 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.
PwC surveyed 722 top execs across corporate America. The findings should give workers everywhere fear for their jobs.
Rank-and-file employees across corporate America ought to be worried. At least, that's the takeaway from PwC's latest survey of top executives. Earlier this month, the international professional services firm polled 722 executives based in the United States, including chief financial officers, chief marketing executives, chief information officers, and corporate board directors.
CNBC
Absolut CEO Ann Mukherjee shares the one piece of career advice everyone needs to hear
After spending the first half of her career climbing the corporate ladder, Ann Mukherjee realized a surprising secret about being the boss: It's lonely at the top. It's even lonelier when you're often the only woman of color in the boardroom. Mukherjee, 56, is the North American CEO and chairman...
Mongoose Survey Reveals 90% of Higher Ed Leaders Agree the Admissions Revolution is Already Here
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Leading higher education institutions are modernizing their approaches to admissions outreach according to the 2022 Admissions Outlook: The Role of Digital Transformation in Prospective Student Engagement, a survey conducted by Mongoose, a leader in student engagement solutions, and Higher Ed Dive. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005075/en/ Report available at: https://www.mongooseresearch.com/2022-enrollment-outlook (Graphic: Business Wire)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Achieve a higher level of customer care with touchless technology
This exclusive content is available to Restaurant Business email subscribers. Please fill out the form below to access this content. This content is provided by our partner Advantech. By entering your email, you agree that we share your registration information with our sponsors, which they might use to send you information about their products and services. You also agree to our Terms & Conditions.
It’s Clear: Windows and Patio Doors Customers More Satisfied with a Personalized Purchase Process, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Adding a personalized touch to the window and patio door purchasing experience—from the product and shopping to delivery and installation—will provide the differentiation manufacturers and retailers need to set themselves apart from the competition, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study, SM released today. Overall satisfaction is 854 (on a 1,000-point scale) for the manufacturer segment and 844 for the retail segment, down 9 and 16 points from 2021, respectively. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005289/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
Salesforce launches simplified CRM to help customers ‘do more with less'
Salesforce has unveiled a trimmed down version of its popular CRM service, in an effort to help businesses increase efficiency and cut costs amid economic uncertainty. The defining feature of the new Salesforce Easy platform is the ability to sample and purchase different Salesforce components on a flexible basis, which the company says will allow customers to tune their deployment in line with their specific needs.
