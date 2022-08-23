Ashley Reynolds, 36, has always used paper planners not just as an organizational and productivity tool, but also as a vital place to record her feelings. Ultimately, though, she was never able to find one with exactly the design or features she was looking for. So when she left her job at Capital One in 2014, she decided to turn her passion into a business. The following year, she launched Richmond, Virginia-based Cloth & Paper, a company that makes planners. The business flourished during the pandemic, with revenue reaching more than $7 million in 2021. That figure represented 880 percent growth from 2018, landing Cloth & Paper at number 717 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO