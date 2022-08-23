ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals

While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

Sick Anonymous Billboard Warns People To Never Move To Texas

The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

These Caves In Texas Are Quite Stunning and Fascinating for Nature Lovers

A lot of us as children have visited Carlsbad Caverns in Carlsbad, New Mexico. We all had tons of fun and plenty of memories we have from that special place. One memory I have from a time I visited Carlsbad, Caverns in New Mexico left me wounded. I remember I didn't listen to my parents and paid the price for it. I had been running down the hill when I slipped and slid down scraping up my knee.
CARLSBAD, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered

Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Police Warning Parents Not To Post This Dangerous Back To School Picture

If you look anywhere on social media you'll see kids across Michigan dressed up in their new school clothing and posing for back-to-school pictures. I love seeing my friends and family share these cute pictures online, but police say you need to be very careful about what you share and post online. Otherwise, it could expose your kids and family to scammers and pedophiles.
MICHIGAN STATE
