Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals
While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
Sick Anonymous Billboard Warns People To Never Move To Texas
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
These Caves In Texas Are Quite Stunning and Fascinating for Nature Lovers
A lot of us as children have visited Carlsbad Caverns in Carlsbad, New Mexico. We all had tons of fun and plenty of memories we have from that special place. One memory I have from a time I visited Carlsbad, Caverns in New Mexico left me wounded. I remember I didn't listen to my parents and paid the price for it. I had been running down the hill when I slipped and slid down scraping up my knee.
Would TX Parents Be Down for Missouri’s Way for Unruly Students?
There is some news going around that some parents in El Paso can relate to. There are some people in El Paso who definitely remember getting hit with a paddle or stick in school. Of course, if you were hit in school it was because you misbehaved. There are still...
Wine Sipping Near a Rhino In Texas Sounds Like the Ultimate Trip
There is a place for people who enjoy rhinos and wine to go to right here in Texas. If you prefer to avoid the expensive costs to see a rhino up close and personal there is a way my friend. Sure there are some families or couples who can afford...
Shocking: 10 Of The Most Awful and Terrible Disasters in Texas History
Nowhere is safe from disasters. They can strike any place and at any time. That includes the great state of Texas. Our history is not just that of growth, peace, and prosperity. We've endured our share of tragedies. Awful catastrophic events. The loss of lives has been great. The cost of damages...unimaginable.
Viral Video Shows That American Women Had ‘Texas Hair’ in the 80s
If you've been on social media at all lately, then there's a good chance you've seen this video floating around. The video is from 1989 and is a spot-on representation of what we all looked like back in the 80s. The video is of a high school classroom as it...
As Oklahoma Rakes in Cash, Why Is Texas Stubborn About Gambling?
I recently spent a weekend in Oklahoma to attend a funeral. As my dearly departed loved one would have wanted, we put the "fun" in funeral by spending part of our trip at the casino. It was also a logistical necessity as the casino was the only decent hotel anywhere near where the funeral was to be held.
Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered
Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
Police Warning Parents Not To Post This Dangerous Back To School Picture
If you look anywhere on social media you'll see kids across Michigan dressed up in their new school clothing and posing for back-to-school pictures. I love seeing my friends and family share these cute pictures online, but police say you need to be very careful about what you share and post online. Otherwise, it could expose your kids and family to scammers and pedophiles.
