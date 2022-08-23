Shirley Darlene Woods, 92, Griswold, passed away Aug. 13, 2022, at the Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold. Shirley Woods, the daughter of Ralph and Lillie (Reichstein) Woods, was born June 26, 1930, at her parents’ home west of Griswold. She attended rural school “Rose Hill” west of Griswold before attending Elliott High School, graduating with the Class of 1948. Following graduation, Shirley cared for her ill mother who had cancer, her father, and her youngest brother. After the passing of her mother, Shirley was employed as a telephone operator in Elliott and helped her father on the farm. Later, Shirley worked at the Union Carbide plant in Red Oak for several years until she retired.

