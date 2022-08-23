Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redoakexpress.com
Jean Larson, 79
Jean Ellen Larson, 79, Corning, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Greater Regional Hospice House in Creston. Jean was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Mason City, the daughter of Leonard and Elaine Ranney. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Norman Larson; and...
redoakexpress.com
Shirley Woods, 92
Shirley Darlene Woods, 92, Griswold, passed away Aug. 13, 2022, at the Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold. Shirley Woods, the daughter of Ralph and Lillie (Reichstein) Woods, was born June 26, 1930, at her parents’ home west of Griswold. She attended rural school “Rose Hill” west of Griswold before attending Elliott High School, graduating with the Class of 1948. Following graduation, Shirley cared for her ill mother who had cancer, her father, and her youngest brother. After the passing of her mother, Shirley was employed as a telephone operator in Elliott and helped her father on the farm. Later, Shirley worked at the Union Carbide plant in Red Oak for several years until she retired.
redoakexpress.com
Virginia Steffen, 90
Virginia Lois Steffen, 90, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold. Virginia Steffen, the daughter of Ellis and Esther (Schuler) Muller, was born Oct. 24, 1931, at her parents’ home southeast of Lyman, in Nobel Township. She was preceded in...
redoakexpress.com
DeVries wins reserve champion 4-H market steer at Iowa State Fair
Last week was a very exciting and memorable one for Lainey DeVries of Red Oak. DeVries, the daughter of Dave and Tammy DeVries and a senior at Red Oak High School, exhibited the reserve grand champion 4-H market steer at the Iowa State Fair. At the state fair, DeVries’ steer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redoakexpress.com
School board approves of unused equipment disposal
The Red Oak School Board tackled a light agenda at its regular meeting Aug. 24. Superintendent Ron Lorenz discussed options for the disposal of old lockers and a five-man sled. “We’re working to clean up the stadium area a little bit, and we have old lockers that date back to...
Comments / 0