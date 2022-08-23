Read full article on original website
Virginia Steffen, 90
Virginia Lois Steffen, 90, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold. Virginia Steffen, the daughter of Ellis and Esther (Schuler) Muller, was born Oct. 24, 1931, at her parents’ home southeast of Lyman, in Nobel Township. She was preceded in...
Anne Morgan Sapp, 75
Anne Morgan Sapp, 75, Gig Harbor, Wash., passed peacefully on Aug. 14, 2022, following a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. Anne was born in Red Oak on July 29, 1947, the daughter of Glendon and Dorothy Morgan. She grew up in Wales and Elliott, Iowa. Anne graduated from Griswold High School in 1965. She excelled in music, band and drama. She was a varsity cheerleader and team captain her senior year and had also been selected homecoming queen. She married her husband, Dennis Sapp of Red Oak, Aug.10, 1968, at the United Methodist Church in Elliott.
Jean Larson, 79
Jean Ellen Larson, 79, Corning, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Greater Regional Hospice House in Creston. Jean was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Mason City, the daughter of Leonard and Elaine Ranney. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Norman Larson; and...
DeVries wins reserve champion 4-H market steer at Iowa State Fair
Last week was a very exciting and memorable one for Lainey DeVries of Red Oak. DeVries, the daughter of Dave and Tammy DeVries and a senior at Red Oak High School, exhibited the reserve grand champion 4-H market steer at the Iowa State Fair. At the state fair, DeVries’ steer...
