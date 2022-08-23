Anne Morgan Sapp, 75, Gig Harbor, Wash., passed peacefully on Aug. 14, 2022, following a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. Anne was born in Red Oak on July 29, 1947, the daughter of Glendon and Dorothy Morgan. She grew up in Wales and Elliott, Iowa. Anne graduated from Griswold High School in 1965. She excelled in music, band and drama. She was a varsity cheerleader and team captain her senior year and had also been selected homecoming queen. She married her husband, Dennis Sapp of Red Oak, Aug.10, 1968, at the United Methodist Church in Elliott.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO