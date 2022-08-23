Read full article on original website
Shirley Woods, 92
Shirley Darlene Woods, 92, Griswold, passed away Aug. 13, 2022, at the Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold. Shirley Woods, the daughter of Ralph and Lillie (Reichstein) Woods, was born June 26, 1930, at her parents’ home west of Griswold. She attended rural school “Rose Hill” west of Griswold before attending Elliott High School, graduating with the Class of 1948. Following graduation, Shirley cared for her ill mother who had cancer, her father, and her youngest brother. After the passing of her mother, Shirley was employed as a telephone operator in Elliott and helped her father on the farm. Later, Shirley worked at the Union Carbide plant in Red Oak for several years until she retired.
Jean Larson, 79
Jean Ellen Larson, 79, Corning, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Greater Regional Hospice House in Creston. Jean was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Mason City, the daughter of Leonard and Elaine Ranney. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Norman Larson; and...
Anne Morgan Sapp, 75
Anne Morgan Sapp, 75, Gig Harbor, Wash., passed peacefully on Aug. 14, 2022, following a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. Anne was born in Red Oak on July 29, 1947, the daughter of Glendon and Dorothy Morgan. She grew up in Wales and Elliott, Iowa. Anne graduated from Griswold High School in 1965. She excelled in music, band and drama. She was a varsity cheerleader and team captain her senior year and had also been selected homecoming queen. She married her husband, Dennis Sapp of Red Oak, Aug.10, 1968, at the United Methodist Church in Elliott.
DeVries wins reserve champion 4-H market steer at Iowa State Fair
Last week was a very exciting and memorable one for Lainey DeVries of Red Oak. DeVries, the daughter of Dave and Tammy DeVries and a senior at Red Oak High School, exhibited the reserve grand champion 4-H market steer at the Iowa State Fair. At the state fair, DeVries’ steer...
School board approves of unused equipment disposal
The Red Oak School Board tackled a light agenda at its regular meeting Aug. 24. Superintendent Ron Lorenz discussed options for the disposal of old lockers and a five-man sled. “We’re working to clean up the stadium area a little bit, and we have old lockers that date back to...
